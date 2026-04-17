Toll Brothers Announces Final Luxury Home For Sale At Freestone Station In Marietta, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive enclave in Cobb County offers resort-style amenities and a sought-after location

MARIETTA, Ga., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Freestone Station, a serene, luxury home community in Marietta, Georgia. Only one quick move-in home remains available for sale in this sought-after community.

The final home for sale, located on Home Site 17, features the Hillside Farmhouse home design with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 3,392 square feet of living space. Scheduled for completion in May 2026, this residence combines elegant architecture with modern finishes to create a truly exceptional living experience. Home shoppers can enjoy the convenience of moving into a brand-new Toll Brothers home without waiting. The home is priced at $824,000.









Freestone Station boasts incredible amenities, including a thoughtfully designed pool, cabana, firepit, playground, and lawn area. Its prime location provides easy access to the East-West Connector, Interstate 285, and Interstate 75, as well as nearby shopping and dining in downtown Marietta, Smyrna, and The Battery Atlanta. Residents also benefit from assignment to highly rated Cobb County School District.

" Freestone="" Station="" offers="" an="" extraordinary="" opportunity="" to="" live="" in="" one="" of="" the="" most="" desirable="" locations="" in="" Cobb="" County,"="" said="" Eric="" White,="" Division="" President="" of="" Toll="" Brothers="" in="" Georgia.="" "This="" is="" the="" final="" chance="" for="" home="" shoppers="" to="" join="" this="" vibrant="" community="" and="" enjoy="" the="" exceptional="" lifestyle="" and="" luxury="" features="" that="" Toll="" Brothers="" is="" known="" />

The Freestone Station Sales Center is open by appointment at 1961 Freestone Way in Marietta. For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 888-686-5542 or visit.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)