Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea Tonight
Weather inshore, until 6:00 am on Saturday, will see scattered clouds to partly cloudy with chance of light rain at first,mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will see scattered clouds to partly cloudy with chance of light rain at first, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea at first.
Wind inshore will be variable mainly northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 04 to 14 knot.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 06 to 16 knot, gusting to 22 knot at first.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 7 feet at first.
Visibility inshore will be 05 to 09 kilometers, while offshore will be 05 to 9 kilometers.
Area High Tide Low Tide Min Max
Area
High Tide
Low Tide
Min Max
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha
04:01 - 17:39
11:56 - **: **
22
33
Dukhan
10:47 - 23:08
04:36 - 16:58
21
30
Mesaieed
05:45 - 19:16
00:42 - 12:31
17
32
Wakrah
04:45 - 18:29 00:03 - 11:43
24
34
Al Khor
04:21 - 17:37
12:09 - **: **
19
31
Ruwais
05:32 - 17:51
11:56 - **: **
22
27
Abu Samra
10:10 - 22:27
04:29 - 16:58
18
34
Sunrise: 05:08 LT
Sunset: 17:57 LT
-----------------------------
(QNA)
QNA 0214 GMT 2026/04/17
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