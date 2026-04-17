Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea Tonight

Weather inshore, until 6:00 am on Saturday, will see scattered clouds to partly cloudy with chance of light rain at first,mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds to partly cloudy with chance of light rain at first, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea at first.

Wind inshore will be variable mainly northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 04 to 14 knot.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 06 to 16 knot, gusting to 22 knot at first.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 7 feet at first.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 09 kilometers, while offshore will be 05 to 9 kilometers.

Area High Tide Low Tide Min Max

Area

High Tide

Low Tide

Min Max

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Doha

04:01 - 17:39

11:56 - **: **

22

33

Dukhan

10:47 - 23:08

04:36 - 16:58

21

30

Mesaieed

05:45 - 19:16

00:42 - 12:31

17

32

Wakrah

04:45 - 18:29 00:03 - 11:43

24

34

Al Khor

04:21 - 17:37

12:09 - **: **

19

31

Ruwais

05:32 - 17:51

11:56 - **: **

22

27

Abu Samra

10:10 - 22:27

04:29 - 16:58

18

34

Sunrise: 05:08 LT

Sunset: 17:57 LT

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(QNA)

QNA 0214 GMT 2026/04/17