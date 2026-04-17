Illegal Logging Of Wild Trees Spotted

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Department of Wildlife Protection has apprehended a person for illegally collecting firewood and cutting wild trees in the central region, in particular in the vicinity of Al Khareeb Complex.

This act constitutes a violation of the applicable laws and regulations established to protect the vegetation cover in the country. Accordingly, the ministry confirmed that all necessary legal measures have been taken against the offender in accordance with environmental protection laws. This action forms part of its ongoing efforts to preserve terrestrial ecosystems, protect biodiversity, and prevent harmful practices such as unauthorised logging and tree cutting, which are considered serious legal offences.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change urges the visitors to the wild and natural areas to preserve the country's vegetation cover by adhering to environmental guidelines and adopting sustainable practices. It also encourages the public to cooperate with the relevant authorities by reporting any environmental violations, contributing to the protection of natural resources and ensuring their sustainability for future generations.

Further, the ministry highlighted that its field teams will continue to carry out intensive inspection campaigns across various wilderness areas. These efforts aim to detect and address violations promptly, reinforce compliance with environmental laws, and maintain the natural ecological balance.