Polkadot Forex Forecast 17/04: DOT Rebounds Toward $1.28

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Polkadot is trading around $1.26, after printing an intraday low near $1.16 and rebounding to about $1.28.

The 24-hour move in Polkadot yesterday was roughly 7% to 9% higher, and trading volume is sitting near $300 million. The bounce is sharp enough to reset short-term momentum, but price is still trading under the first real resistance band rather than breaking cleanly into open space Structure is in Transition

DOT is no longer trading from a position of straight-line weakness, but it is not in a clean expansion phase either.

Polkadot Price | Source: Tradingview

The short-term average is sitting at around 1.261, while the 50-day average is near 1.184. The broader moving-average read remains mixed, with 5 buy signals and 7 sell signals across the daily set. That is a transition setup: price has improved enough to recover from the lows, but the broader trend picture has not fully turned.

This is usually where price starts to compress around key references instead of riding above them cleanly. Strong trends stay extended and keep forcing higher closings. Transition phases do not. They rotate, retest, and force the market to prove direction level by level. That is where DOT sits now has Recovered Strongly

The daily RSI is near 70.8, which puts momentum back on the strong side of the range. That supports the rebound, but it also shows the move is no longer early.

When RSI gets pushed that high into nearby resistance, the next step usually decides the structure. Continuation needs another push higher. If price stalls, momentum starts cooling while the market stays trapped under resistance.

That is the setup on DOT right now. Buyers have already done the first part by forcing a rebound off the low. The next part is harder. Price must hold firm while momentum is elevated and supply starts showing up overhead. If it cannot, the move shifts from recovery to consolidation Levels are Clear

The immediate upside area starts with the daily pivot near 1.264, then resistance at 1.282, 1.297, and 1.315. In practical terms, the market is already trading around the pivot and leaning into the first reclaim zone.

A move through $1.28 would put $1.29 to $1.30 in play quickly. A stronger close through $1.297 would mark a more meaningful improvement in structure and reduce the odds that this bounce fades straight back into the range.

On the downside, support sits at 1.249, 1.231, and 1.217. Below that sits the session low near $1.16. Those levels create a clean map. If DOT gets rejected under $1.28 to $1.30, the first place to watch is the $1.24 to $1.25 zone. If that starts to give way, the market opens a path back toward $1.23, then $1.21, and eventually the $1.16 low.

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Turnover has picked up with the rebound. Current 24-hour volume is roughly $285 million to $311 million, up from the prior day's activity. That shows participation returned with the bounce.

Right now, activity has improved enough to support the rebound off the low. However, it has not yet confirmed a clean expansion above the range. That difference matters because a lot of short-term recoveries look strong until they hit the first real supply zone Take

DOT has responded well from $1.16. Volume has improved, daily momentum has turned stronger, and price is back above the main short-term average cluster.

What has not happened yet is a clean reclaim of $1.28 to $1.30. Until that gives way, the price is still in recovery inside a broader weak range. Above it, buyers gain room. Below it, support near $1.25, $1.23, and then $1.16 stays in play.

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