USD/CAD Forex Forecast 17/04: Toward Support (Video&Chart)
- The US dollar has fallen during trading here against the Canadian dollar on Thursday as we continue to see yields soften a bit and that of course has people running away from the US dollar.
The USD/CAD is a market that I think will remain range bound and probably if we look at a bigger picture, the 1.35 level and the 1.40 level are your outer bounds. Right now, we are kind of in the middle of this. So, if we get a bounce, that might even be a longer-term signal, we will just have to wait and see.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and forecasts? Here's a list of the best Forex Trading platform in Canada to choose from.
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