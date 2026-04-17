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Crude Forex Forecast 17/04: Traders Eye $95 (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The light sweet crude oil market has shown signs of stability yet again during the trading session on Thursday as we are hanging around the $93 level. The Wednesday session ended up forming a bit of a hammer bouncing from the 50 day EMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
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