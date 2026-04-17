EUR/USD Forex Forecast 17/04: Fails At 1.18 (Video&Chart)
- The euro initially rallied during the trading session on Thursday, but we have seen a lot of resistance above the crucial 1.18 level. The 1.18 level of course is a large round psychologically significant figure and an area that has been resistance previously.
So, there is a certain amount of market memory here in the EUR/USD pair, it wouldn't surprise me to see a little bit of a drop. If we break out to the upside the 1.20 level is the most obvious psychological target, but we'll just have to wait and see. Watch the 10 year yield in America if it starts to break above 4.3% decisively, that could send this thing tumbling.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
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