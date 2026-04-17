Yango Ride Distributes Thousands Of UAE Flags To Passengers And Drivers In Support Of The National Call For Unity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, April 2026: Yango Ride, part of the international tech company Yango Group, backed the Raising a Flag for UAE initiative, engaging its partner-driver community across the UAE to distribute UAE flags to passengers during rides. This came in response to the national call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, encouraging citizens and residents to raise the UAE flag as a symbol of pride, unity, and solidarity. The initiative aims to help more residents participate visibly in this national moment and reinforce a shared sense of belonging among a diverse population of 200+ nationalities.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group Middle East, said:“The UAE continues to set a strong example through a future-focused vision that places people first, strengthens infrastructure and connectivity, and works consistently towards making the country the best in the world. Through this initiative, our partner drivers helped passengers take part in a national moment that brought communities together in a simple but meaningful way. At Yango Ride, we are committed to supporting the communities we serve and to contributing positively during moments that reflect shared national values.”

The initiative builds on Yango's wider community-first approach in the UAE, where mobility platforms can support connections not only by helping people move through cities, but also by encouraging participation in collective moments. Yango's Mobility Report 2025 highlighted that Dubai's public transport, shared mobility, and taxis carried 747.1M riders in 2024, averaging more than 2M trips per day, underlining the scale at which transport services interact with residents and visitors every day.

As communities across the UAE continue to respond to national calls that celebrate unity and solidarity, Yango Ride's Raising a Flag for UAE initiative reflects how simple actions delivered through everyday services can help strengthen collective identity and create shared experiences across communities.

About Yango Group:

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.