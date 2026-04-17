Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Neolithic Swiss Village Was Destroyed By Storm

Neolithic Swiss Village Was Destroyed By Storm


2026-04-17 02:07:18
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In 2018, archaeologists discovered the well-preserved remains of a Neolithic village on the site of the new university campus in Biel/Bienne, western Switzerland. The settlement existed for just under five years before it was devastated by violent winds and flooding 5,860 years ago, the latest findings show. This content was published on April 17, 2026 - 12:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Jungsteinzeitliches Dorf in Biel fiel Sturm zum Opfer Original Read more: Jungsteinzeitliches Dorf in Biel fiel Sturm zum

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Due to its extremely short but easily comprehensible history, the village is a particularly spectacular example of a lakeside settlement from the Neolithic period and is part of the rich archaeological heritage of the Three Lakes region, the cantonal Department of Education and Culture announced on Friday.

The archaeologists were able to reconstruct the plan of a village with 23 houses using timbers. Starting from a row of buildings, the village developed further on two sides. Wooden breakwaters were later built towards the lake.

In the summer of 3838BC, a storm almost completely destroyed the village. According to the report, archaeologists rarely succeed in proving such individual events. In the months that followed, people tried to rebuild the settlement before abandoning it completely.

In addition to the history of the building, the finds also provided valuable details about people's everyday lives, such as the production of pottery vessels and tools.

The inhabitants also imported goods and customs from far away, for example from central Switzerland or Provence. The latest findings from the excavation are now available in book form. A public book presentation will take place at the Neues Museum in Biel/Bienne on April 23.

More More How science is helping unearth ancient submerged Alpine settlements

This content was published on Jun 26, 2021 Researchers continue to be surprised by new stilt house findings in and around the Alps and what remains to be uncovered.

Read more: How science is helping unearth ancient submerged Alpine settle

MENAFN17042026000210011054ID1110997148



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search