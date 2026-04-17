Swiss To Vote On Exporting War Materiel

The alliance comprised the leftwing Social Democratic Party, the left-wing Green Party, the Protestant Party and NGOs.

The relaxation of the War Materiel Act allows a“total free pass” for exports to 25 countries, including the US, the committee criticised in a press release. At the same time, it explicitly prohibits the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia.

+ Swiss companies export military equipment worth almost CHF1 billion

The committee described the changes as“absurd”. They would only benefit the defence industry, it said. Swiss weapons should not be used in civil and international conflicts or end up in the hands of regimes that seriously violate human rights, it said.

The alliance launched the collection of signatures at the beginning of the year after the law was passed by parliament in December.

+ Swiss parliament agrees to ease war materiel exports and re-exports

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