403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MCA Addresses DSC, DIR-3 KYC Issues For Companies And Llps
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 17 (KNN) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has issued guidelines for companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) regarding the process for updating registered email IDs on the MCA portal, while also addressing common issues related to Digital Signature Certificates (DSC).
According to the Ministry, companies and LLPs without an existing login are required to register on the MCA V3 Portal under the 'Business User' category using a unique email ID. Upon successful registration, the email ID will be automatically reflected in the MCA Master Data Services.
For entities with an existing business user account, the registered email ID can be updated by logging into the portal, accessing the 'Profile Update' section, and selecting the 'Update Email ID' option.
The request must be authenticated by two Directors or Designated Partners through OTP verification on their registered mobile numbers and email IDs. Once verified, the updated email ID will be reflected in the company or LLP profile and master data.
Clarification on DSC and DIR-3 KYC issues
The Ministry also addressed issues faced by stakeholders while filing DIR-3 KYC forms, particularly the error stating that the DSC is not registered with the Director Identification Number (DIN).
To resolve this, MCA advised that the DSC must be properly registered on the portal against the director's business user account, with the appropriate role and DIN. Users must ensure that the same DSC is used while filing the DIR-3 KYC Web form.
In cases where the business user account exists but the DSC is not registered, stakeholders are required to complete the DSC registration process on the portal. If the registered email ID or mobile number needs to be updated, users can log in via OTP and proceed accordingly.
The Ministry further stated that if both the registered email ID and mobile number are inactive, or if issues persist in associating the DSC, stakeholders should raise a service request on the MCA portal, providing details such as the Service Request Number (SRN) of the pending DIR-3 KYC form.
Focus on improvised compliance and user convenience
It also clarified that a director's DSC will not be validated if the DIN has been deactivated due to non-filing of DIR-3 KYC, particularly in cases where reactivation is sought without prior compliance.
The MCA said these measures are aimed at improving data accuracy, enhancing user convenience, and ensuring smoother compliance processes on the portal.
(KNN Bureau)
According to the Ministry, companies and LLPs without an existing login are required to register on the MCA V3 Portal under the 'Business User' category using a unique email ID. Upon successful registration, the email ID will be automatically reflected in the MCA Master Data Services.
For entities with an existing business user account, the registered email ID can be updated by logging into the portal, accessing the 'Profile Update' section, and selecting the 'Update Email ID' option.
The request must be authenticated by two Directors or Designated Partners through OTP verification on their registered mobile numbers and email IDs. Once verified, the updated email ID will be reflected in the company or LLP profile and master data.
Clarification on DSC and DIR-3 KYC issues
The Ministry also addressed issues faced by stakeholders while filing DIR-3 KYC forms, particularly the error stating that the DSC is not registered with the Director Identification Number (DIN).
To resolve this, MCA advised that the DSC must be properly registered on the portal against the director's business user account, with the appropriate role and DIN. Users must ensure that the same DSC is used while filing the DIR-3 KYC Web form.
In cases where the business user account exists but the DSC is not registered, stakeholders are required to complete the DSC registration process on the portal. If the registered email ID or mobile number needs to be updated, users can log in via OTP and proceed accordingly.
The Ministry further stated that if both the registered email ID and mobile number are inactive, or if issues persist in associating the DSC, stakeholders should raise a service request on the MCA portal, providing details such as the Service Request Number (SRN) of the pending DIR-3 KYC form.
Focus on improvised compliance and user convenience
It also clarified that a director's DSC will not be validated if the DIN has been deactivated due to non-filing of DIR-3 KYC, particularly in cases where reactivation is sought without prior compliance.
The MCA said these measures are aimed at improving data accuracy, enhancing user convenience, and ensuring smoother compliance processes on the portal.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment