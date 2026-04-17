Textiles Ministry, Femina Miss India Collaborate To Promote Handlooms

MENAFN - KNN India)The Office of Development Commissioner for Handlooms under the Ministry of Textiles has collaborated with the Femina Miss India platform to promote Indian handlooms through a thematic initiative titled“Vishwa Sutra – Weaves of India for the World,”.

As part of the initiative, an exclusive handloom collection will be unveiled during the grand finale of Femina Miss India, showcasing the diversity, craftsmanship and sustainability of India's traditional weaving sector.

A key feature of the initiative is the participation of winners representing States and Union Territories, each presenting a handloom ensemble inspired by their region's weaving tradition and creatively aligned with the cultural aesthetics of a selected country. The concept aims to connect India's textile heritage with global fashion narratives.

The collection draws fr0m a wide range of traditional weaves, including Varanasi Brocade, Kanchipuram, Kota Doria, Maheshwari, Patola, Ikat, Kasavu, Paithani, Phulkari, Jamdani, Pashmina and Muga Silk, among others.

Development Commissioner (Handlooms) M. Beena said the collaboration seeks to enhance the visibility of Indian handlooms among younger audiences, fashion stakeholders and global consumers, while reinforcing the role of handlooms as both cultural heritage and a future-oriented sector.

India's handloom sector supports livelihoods for over 35 lakh weavers and allied workers and is witnessing renewed interest amid rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly textiles in domestic and international markets.

According to the ministry, the initiative aligns with the government's“Vocal for Local” vision and the 5F framework-Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign-aimed at strengthening cultural industries, promoting sustainable livelihoods and expanding India's presence in global textile markets.

(KNN Bureau)

