Missionirnewsbreaks LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Positions LB-100 As Novel Approach In Cancer Treatment Landscape

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Boca Raton, Florida-based LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings (NASDAQ: LIXT) spent 2025 expanding its presence across multiple segments of oncology innovation.“The company is best known for its clinical-stage pharmaceutical pipeline built around LB-100, a first-in-class inhibitor of protein phosphatase 2A ('PP2A'),” a recent article reads.“Rather than replacing established cancer therapies, LB-100 is designed to enhance their effectiveness. By inhibiting PP2A, the compound stimulates cell-cycle progression and interferes with DNA repair in cancer cells, potentially making tumors more responsive to chemotherapy and immunotherapy. LB-100 is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical programs targeting solid tumors with significant unmet medical need, including ovarian clear cell carcinoma, metastatic colon cancer and advanced soft tissue sarcoma.”

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About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see ), LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.

LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's new approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for ovarian clear cell carcinoma and metastatic colon cancer.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LIXT are available in the company's newsroom at

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