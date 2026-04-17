Missionirnewsbreaks LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Positions LB-100 As Novel Approach In Cancer Treatment Landscape
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About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc.
LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see ), LB-100 has the potential to significantly enhance chemotherapies and immunotherapies and improve outcomes for patients with cancer.
LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, is part of a pioneering effort in an entirely new field of cancer biology – activation lethality – that is advancing a new treatment paradigm. LIXTE's new approach is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are currently in progress for ovarian clear cell carcinoma and metastatic colon cancer.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LIXT are available in the company's newsroom at
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