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US Naval Blockade To Remain In Place Until Deal Reached With Iran: Trump
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the naval blockade on Iran will "remain in full force" until a deal with Tehran is struck.
"The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete," he wrote on Truth Social in all caps.
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