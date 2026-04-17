US Naval Blockade To Remain In Place Until Deal Reached With Iran: Trump

"The Strait of Hormuz ​is completely open and ready ​for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will ​remain in full force ​and effect as it pertains to ‌Iran, ⁠only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete," he ​wrote on ​Truth ⁠Social in all caps.

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