Understanding Autism Today-And How Care Is Evolving

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), more commonly referenced only as autism is a lifelong condition and exists on a spectrum, with varying degrees of symptoms and impacts. Cases are being identified more often today mostly because we've gotten better at recognizing, understanding and diagnosing it. And the industry has expanded the conditions that fall on the spectrum. There's no single right way to support someone with autism. Care works best when therapies and supports are connected, not treated as one‐offs. Finding and navigating autism care can still be hard, which creates real opportunities to make the experience clearer, more coordinated, and higher quality over time. For parents and caregivers, it often starts with a feeling. If something doesn't seem quite right, it's worth paying attention and starting a conversation.

MENAFN - 3BL) Key pointsAutism is about people, not definitions

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is often described in clinical language, but at its core, autism is about people-how they communicate, learn, and experience the world. Those who are diagnosed to be on the spectrum have a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges,“But autism exists on a spectrum and the level of those challenges varies greatly by individual,” said Dr. Taft Parsons III, Chief Psychiatric Officer at CVS Health.“What this means clinically, and how we care for patients is that the strengths and support needs can look very different from one person to the next and can change over time.” While autism is often identified in childhood, it also affects adolescents and adults, and many people seek understanding later in life as awareness grows.“As a very practical example, as many millennials and Gen X parents learned more about ASD while raising children, they often look inwards into past, or current symptoms they've experienced,” Parsons III said.

Why does it feel like autism is everywhere right now?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), national surveillance data released in 2025 estimate that about 1 in 31 children in the U.S. has been identified with autism by age 8. That number can feel surprising, or even alarming. From a clinical perspective, though, it reflects progress-better screening, broader diagnostic criteria, reduced stigma and greater awareness across healthcare, schools, and families.

“What the data really show is that we're getting better at recognizing autism,” says Parsons III.“And recognition-at any age-gives people language for their experience and a path toward support.”

There isn't one right answer

Once diagnosed, the next question is often what care should look like. There is no single autism treatment. Historically, the most common evidence based autism care includes Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), speech language therapy, occupational therapy, educational supports, and medical care, depending on a person's goals and stage of life ABA is one important, well studied option-especially when it's part of a broader, coordinated approach rather than the only focus.“What's happened over time is that ABA has become synonymous with ASD treatment, and while it can be very effective, and especially in combination with other treatments, it's also not the only treatment, nor is it right for every patient,” Parsons III said.

CVS Health research examining real-world autism care patterns shows that behavioral health services play a significant role in how people access care.“Our focus now is to pair access with clear quality standards, coordinate across providers, and measure and improve outcomes over time,” Parsons III said. (CVS Health neurodevelopmental cohort analysis, 2025).

Turning care into connection

Across ages, but especially for young children, one of the biggest challenges in autism care is navigation. Families and individuals may struggle to understand where to start or how services fit together.

“People with autism-and the people who support them-shouldn't have to piece this together on their own,” Dr. Parsons III said.“We're focused on ensuring people get the evidence-based care they need, but at the same time, we know that it also requires communication between specialties, and care that includes environmental factors like geography or transportation.”

For parents and caregivers, concerns often begin quietly.“Trust that instinct,” says Parsons III. The American Academy of Pediatrics CDC encourages raising concerns early; not every conversation leads to a diagnosis, but early discussions help ensure support is available when it's most helpful. Bringing those concerns to a pediatrician or local health care provider is a good place to start.

Autism care as an ongoing opportunity-to simplify navigation, raise quality, and support people with autism and their families across every stage of life.

“No matter the patient, and no matter where they sit on the spectrum, we're here to help patients get and stay on a path that allows them to live happy, healthy and functional lives, being a partner along the way,” said Parsons III.