Leann Rimes To Host Virtual Live Event With Human Garage Following Viral Wellness Moment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grammy-winning artist reunites with Human Garage co-founder Garry Lineham for a live virtual session on April 18

NASHVILLE, TN, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After generating one of the most talked‐about wellness moments on the internet this month, LeAnn Rimes is reuniting with Human Garage co-founder Garry Lineham for a special virtual live event on April 18, giving fans and wellness seekers an inside look at the fascial maneuvers that captivated millions online.







The event, hosted at Human Garage, will bring viewers into a real‐time session with Rimes and Lineham as they explore the emotional, physical, and nervous‐system benefits behind Human Garage's rapidly growing global movement. The session will include guided fascial maneuvers, live conversation, healing music from LeAnn, and an opportunity for attendees to experience the same techniques that sparked widespread curiosity across social media and major news outlets.

The viral clip, showing Lineham performing his signature facial maneuvers on Rimes, ignited a wave of online fascination, with viewers reacting to the dramatic physical release and emotional openness captured on camera. The moment has since been shared across platforms, prompting thousands to ask what the method is, how it works, and why it appears to create such profound shifts.

“Human Garage has changed my life in ways I never expected,” said LeAnn Rimes.“This event is a chance to share that experience with others who are curious about reconnecting with their bodies and releasing what they've been holding.”

Garry Lineham, co‐founder of Human Garage, added:“The response to the video shows how deeply people are craving healing, regulation, and community. This live event is about giving people tools they can use immediately to feel better in their own bodies.”

Human Garage has become a global phenomenon, with millions practicing fascial maneuvers daily and thousands attending in‐person immersions around the world. The April 18 virtual event marks the first time Rimes and Lineham will appear together live since the viral moment, offering an accessible entry point for anyone interested in the method.

Event Details

. What: LeAnn Rimes x Human Garage Virtual Live Event

. When: April 18, 2026

. Where:

Access: Registration available online

About Human Garage

Human Garage is a global wellness movement helping people reconnect with their bodies through fascial maneuvers - simple, science‐based movements designed to release tension, regulate the nervous system, and restore emotional and physical balance. With millions of participants worldwide, Human Garage is redefining accessible healing and community.

For more information about Human Garage, visit.

CONTACT: Heather Holmes... 1+(828)332-5307