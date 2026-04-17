Qatar Participates In Talks On Hormuz Shipping Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated on Friday in a meeting on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, hosted by President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron and the United Kingdom's Prime Minister HE Keir Starmer via video conference.

The State of Qatar was represented by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

The meeting reaffirmed full diplomatic support for unrestricted navigation through the Strait and the need to uphold international law.