'Ethics Must Guide Scientific Progress': Dattatreya Hosabale In Silicon Valley

MENAFN - IANS) Stanford (California), April 17 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday told a Silicon Valley gathering that scientific progress must be guided by ethics and equality, warning that unchecked technological growth could deepen social divides.​

Speaking at the Thrive 2026 conference at the prestigious Stanford University, Hosabale said India's civilisational knowledge systems treat science and spirituality as interconnected. ​

He said he had come“to share some knowledge of my civilisation..., and also learn something from across the world.”​

He described Indian traditions as rooted in both empirical and transcendental inquiry. ​

“The roots have been sensory and super sensory, the culture, perception and reasoning based, but also that we see beyond the limits of human knowledge,” he said.​

“There is no segregation between the spiritual and the secular in spiritual knowledge.”​

Hosabale said ancient systems such as yoga reflected scientific study of“human anatomy, mind sciences, human body, action, and inaction,” adding that“everything is science” in that framework.​

He said India's scientific traditions had been disrupted over centuries.“Over a period of time, because of continuous invasion... the traditions were destroyed,” he said, adding that foreign rule led to a loss of awareness of indigenous knowledge. He pointed to recent policy efforts to revive these systems, saying“the Indian knowledge system is being revived.”​

Hosabale described early Indian inquiry as deeply cosmological.“It is full of cosmic inquiry,” he said, referring to traditions that explored“the relation between the microcosm and macrocosm.” ​

He also cited examples of early advances in“town planning, university survey, and a lot of civil engineering.”​

He warned that rapid technological growth could widen inequality if not carefully managed. ​

“Where technology advances, the society tends to become more unequal,” he said. He linked disparities in access to education with broader gaps in“economic growth, education, quality of life.”​

He said governments must take a balanced approach. ​

“The governance today has to take into consideration these very cities,” he said, urging policymakers to address both innovation and social impact.​

Hosabale stressed the role of education in preserving scientific temper. If traditional knowledge is not properly understood, he said,“all those scientific inquiries, the past will be concluded as only superstitions.” ​

He called it a challenge“to find a real scientific thing” within inherited traditions and integrate it into curricula.​

He also outlined a philosophical approach to nature and technology. ​

“We are all part of the same one source of energy,” he said, arguing that this view encourages respect for nature rather than exploitation.​

He proposed a three-part test for technology:“economy, equality and ethics.” Technologies that harm social balance, exploit nature or lack ethical grounding should be reconsidered, he said.​

The session, organised by the Global Science Innovation Forum, brought together scholars and technologists to discuss the intersection of science, ethics and civilisational knowledge systems.