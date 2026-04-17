Maha: Principals To Undergo Mandatory Training For Uniform Academic Structure​

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil, on Friday said that the state government has taken an important step to speed up implementation of the four-year undergraduate programme, a major change in higher education. ​

He announced that a three-day online training programme will be made mandatory for all principals, directors, and faculty members in the state for the effective introduction of Honours and Honours with Research courses.​

The announcement was made at a discussion session organised by the Higher and Technical Education Department. ​

The training has been made compulsory to ensure that the new academic structure is introduced uniformly across colleges and that no academic or administrative difficulties arise during implementation, said the Minister.​

Patil said this decision is an important step towards making higher education more flexible and more research-oriented under the National Education Policy 2020. ​

The fourth year under the four-year undergraduate programme will come into effect from the academic year 2026–2027, opening the way for students to pursue Honours and Honours with Research options for more advanced study. ​

The new system includes the credit system, the multiple entry and exit option, and the Academic Bank of Credits.​

The Minister said teachers and administrators must have a clear understanding of these changes, and that the special training programme is being organised for this purpose. ​

He noted that this step is intended to give students in the state access to high-quality, skill-based, and research-focused education. ​

It is also expected to support wider improvement in the higher education system.​

He further stated that the move is expected to bring greater clarity to colleges as they prepare for a major academic shift from the 2026–2027 academic year. ​

With Honours and Honours with Research set to be introduced in the fourth year, institutions will need to adjust both their academic planning and administrative systems in advance. ​

The training is intended to help colleges prepare in a structured manner and avoid uneven implementation across the state, he added.​

The Minister also noted that the new structure provides students with a broader academic pathway at the undergraduate level. ​

By creating space for deeper study and research in the final year, the system is expected to offer stronger academic progression for students who wish to pursue advanced learning. ​

This is being seen as an important decision made by the Higher Education Department in the state's higher education system as colleges move towards the next phase of reform.​

According to the Minister, the training will help institutions understand the new requirements in practical terms and prepare their teaching and administrative teams accordingly. ​

The focus will be on ensuring that colleges are ready before the start of the new academic year and that the transition takes place in a clear and organised manner.​