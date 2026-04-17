TRON Integrates Debridge MCP, Unlocking Seamless Cross-Chain Execution For AI Agents

TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), announced today the integration of deBridge's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server into the TRON Network, enabling seamless cross-chain execution through a unified interface. The integration gives developers and AI agents programmatic access to liquidity, routing, and transaction execution across multiple blockchains.

With MCP, developers no longer need to build or manage complex cross-chain infrastructure manually. A lightweight interface connected to deBridge's liquidity network provides real-time pricing, optimal routing, and execution across a broad range of supported tokens across integrated networks, all within familiar environments such as integrated development environments (IDEs) or agent-based systems.

Developers can enable cross-chain functionality with minimal configuration, allowing applications and AI agents to request quotes, route transactions, and execute trades directly within their workflows. Transactions are completed through secure signing, ensuring users retain full control of their assets. The MCP server never accesses private keys, abstracting away complexity while removing reliance on external tools.

This integration expands capabilities on the TRON network as a multi-chain execution layer. Developers can build applications that operate seamlessly across blockchains, while users benefit from a simplified experience that reduces reliance on fragmented bridging flows by enabling a more unified transaction experience. It also advances AI-driven use cases, enabling agents to analyze and execute cross-chain transactions in real time.

With this integration, TRON continues to evolve as a global execution layer for digital assets, supporting both user-driven activity and the growing demand for agentic, AI-powered financial infrastructure across chains.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $86 billion. As of April 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 376 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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About deBridge

deBridge is the universal liquidity engine for onchain markets, allowing assets to move and execute across chains as easily as a single action. It abstracts away execution complexity through a zero-TVL, solver-driven architecture that has processed tens of billions in volume with zero exploits.

Contacts

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

Jonnie Emsley

[email protected]

