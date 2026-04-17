Bay Property Management Group Announces Dana Anderson as Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bay Property Management Group Appoints New CEO to Lead Continued Growth and Mid-Atlantic Expansion

Baltimore, MD, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Property Management Group (BMG) is pleased to announce the promotion of Dana Anderson to Chief Executive Officer.

Anderson previously served as President of BMG's Philadelphia property managemen office, where he played a key role in driving operational growth, expanding market presence, and delivering high-quality property management services. Since beginning his property management career in 2013, Anderson has been instrumental in the company's continued expansion across the Mid-Atlantic region.

A graduate of Arizona State University with a degree in Urban Planning, Anderson brings more than a decade of real estate and property management experience to his new role. His leadership has consistently focused on enhancing property performance, improving client experience, and strengthening BMG's reputation as a full-service property management leader.







Bay Property Management Group

Dana will work closely with our current CEO, Patrick Freeze, over the next six months during his transition period. After this period, he will oversee the company's strategic direction, operational execution, and continued growth into new markets, while maintaining BMG's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and exceptional service.

“Dana has been a driving force behind our success for years,” said Patrick Freeze, founder and former CEO.“His leadership, industry expertise, and commitment to our clients make him the ideal choice to lead Bay Property Management Group into its next phase of growth.”

About Bay Property Management Group

Bay Property Management Group is a full-service property management company serving property owners and investors across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The company manages thousands of residential units and is known for its comprehensive, technology-driven approach to property management and client service.

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Media Contact:

Nichole Shahverdi

Chief Marketing Officer

Philadelphia, PA

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Bay Property Management Group Announces Dana Anderson as Chief Executive Officer