Rebalancing Agents Hympavzi (Pfizer), Qfitlia (Sanofi), Alhemo (Novo Nordisk) Gain Ground In Hemophilia As Physicians Navigate Access Barriers And Expanding Treatment Complexity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On World Hemophilia Day 2026, Spherix Global Insights announces the publication of data revealing early but evolving uptake across novel agents, with growing demand for deeper patient-level insights as treatment pathways diversify

Exton, PA, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from Spherix Global Insights' Launch DynamixTM service indicate that rebalancing agents are continuing to establish a foothold in hemophilia treatment as experience grows, with physician adoption steadily increasing despite persistent access and monitoring hurdles.

For Hympavzi, the proportion of physicians treating three or more patients has increased notably over the past several months, signaling growing confidence among early adopters even as overall market share remains relatively low. At the same time, Qfitlia is generating strong clinical enthusiasm, with nearly three-quarters of physicians now viewing it as a significant advance over existing therapies – an increase from just half of physicians late in 2025 – underscoring the perceived promise of this emerging class.

Despite this momentum, adoption of rebalancing agents is not occurring in a vacuum. Physicians report an increasingly complex treatment landscape, where decisions are shaped by a growing array of options spanning rebalancing agents, extended half-life factor replacement therapies, standard factor therapies, and gene therapy. Switching patterns reflect this complexity, with patients transitioning from a wide mix of prior treatments including legacy and novel brands onto rebalancing agents as clinicians explore optimal sequencing strategies.

Barriers to broader uptake remain pronounced. Across both Hympavzi, Qfitlia, and Alhemo, lack of payer coverage and limited physician familiarity consistently rank among the top challenges, each cited by roughly half of physicians as restricting use. Safety considerations and operational challenges associated with managing these therapies also continue to influence prescribing decisions.

Real-world complexities of integrating rebalancing agents into established care paradigms are also top of mind. As one hematologist noted,“Uptake's been slow... the risk of thrombosis sometimes outweighs the benefit... and it's difficult to change practice when patients are used to factor and manage treatment independently.”

Even so, patient-centric factors, including convenience, reduced treatment burden, and improved quality of life, are increasingly driving interest. Weekly subcutaneous dosing, reduced reliance on intravenous infusions, and favorable efficacy perceptions are frequently cited as reasons for switching, pointing to a gradual but meaningful shift in how physicians evaluate treatments.

Looking ahead, the hemophilia treatment paradigm will continue to fragment as innovation accelerates. In response, Spherix is expanding its Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders service offerings to provide a more comprehensive view of this evolving landscape. Upcoming service additions will include a Patient Voice DynamixTM and a Patient Chart DynamixTM offering, designed to deliver deeper insights into real-world patient selection and lived experience, treatment sequencing, and clinical decision-making across rebalancing agents, extended and standard half-life therapies, and gene therapy.

As treatment options proliferate, understanding which patients are most appropriate for each modality – and how physicians and patients are navigating these decisions in practice – will be critical to stakeholders across the hemophilia ecosystem. Spherix's expanded research suite aims to illuminate these dynamics, offering a more granular, patient-level perspective on a market in transition.

About Launch DynamixTM

Launch DynamixTM is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

About Patient Chart DynamixTM

Patient Chart DynamixTM is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the“why” behind treatment decisions, include year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists' attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

About Patient Voice DynamixTM

Patient Voice DynamixTM is an independent, data-driven service designed to capture patients lived experiences as they navigate diagnosis, treatment, and long-term disease management. By integrating quantitative surveys, qualitative interviews, and validated patient-reported outcome measures, the service provides a comprehensive view of the burden of illness and unmet need from the patient perspective.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix's unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights or connect through LinkedIn.

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NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight's analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.

CONTACT: Sarah Hendry, Hematology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 484-879-4284...