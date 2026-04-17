For The First Time, Model S And Model X Owners Have A Serious Aftermarket Efficiency Wheel: Unplugged Performance Launches The UP-RW FF

Same Road Warrior Mission, Expanded Across the Tesla Lineup

The UP-RW FF marks the first time a purpose-built, efficiency-focused aftermarket wheel has been made available for the Model S and Model X platforms at this price tier. For Model X owners, it brings a strong 19-inch wheel solution with more usable sidewall and serious structural confidence for Tesla's largest SUV.

The UP-RW FF carries the same exceptional load rating as the forged UP-RW of 2095+ lb (950+ kg) and is backed by a lifetime structural warranty. If a wheel is cracked or broken during normal daily use, Unplugged Performance will replace it for the original owner.

Pricing and Availability

At $1,835 for a set of four, roughly $960 less than a comparable set of 19-inch UP Forged UP-RW wheels, the UP-RW FF is the most accessible Road Warrior wheel ever offered. For added curb rash protection, optional curb guard rings are available for an additional $160, bringing the total to $1,995.

About Unplugged Performance

Unplugged Performance is the world leader in Tesla performance, aero, wheels, brakes, suspension, and complete vehicle programs. Founded in 2013 and headquartered next to SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, the company develops and manufactures premium upgrades proven on road and track, including record-setting competition vehicles and high-mileage fleet applications. Unplugged Performance ships worldwide and supports customers through a network of authorized installers.

Media Contact

Unplugged Performance

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