MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- \New Book by Answer Engine Optimization Pioneer Shows Local Businesses How to Get Recommended by ChatGPT, Grok, Claude and Other AI Answer Engines

Andrew Easy Anderson, a pioneer in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) with more than 25 years of digital marketing experience, has released his new book How to Get AI to Recommend Your Local Business and Send You 5-10 New Customers Every Month: Why Every Business Needs Answer Engine Optimization Now.

The book, published April 16, 2026 and now available on Amazon, provides brick-and-mortar and local businesses with a practical system to overcome growing invisibility in AI-generated recommendations.

Anderson introduces his proprietary Answer Engine Dominance FrameworkTM, built on five core pillars:

. Trust ArchitectureTM

. Content IntelligenceTM

. Technical ExcellenceTM

. Schema AuthorityTM

. Accessibility & AI ReadabilityTM

The guide also includes a ready-to-implement 90-day action plan designed specifically for home services, contractors, professional services, healthcare providers, retailers, restaurants, and other location-based businesses.

“After more than four years of intensive testing across AI platforms, we identified the exact signals that determine whether a local business appears in AI recommendations,” said Andrew Easy Anderson.“Many owners are watching leads decline because AI simply does not know they exist. This book provides the complete blueprint - from technical setup to content strategy - so businesses can become the recommended choice.”

The book draws directly from Anderson's development of the free AEO Website Checker tool at . The tool scores any website against the same Five Pillars and generates prioritized fixes plus ready-to-use schema code.

“Traditional SEO is no longer enough. The businesses that master Answer Engine Optimization today will dominate their local markets for the next decade,” added Anderson, founder of AEOWebsiteChecker and iQ Marketers.

The full book is available now in Kindle format on Amazon at:

About Andrew Easy Anderson

Andrew Easy Anderson has more than 25 years of experience helping businesses grow through digital marketing. He is the creator of the Answer Engine Dominance FrameworkTM and the Five Pillars of AEO. Through AEOWebsiteChecker he offers a free tool that helps thousands of brick-and-mortar businesses audit and strengthen their visibility to AI answer engines. He also leads iQ Marketers, delivering practical AEO strategies for small and medium-sized local businesses.

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Practical guides that equip business owners with proven systems for succeeding in today's rapidly evolving digital environment.