ISL 2025-26: Adison Strike Helps Mohammedan Sporting Hold Odisha 1-1 Earn First Point Of Season

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 17 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting Club secured their first point of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Suhair VP gave the hosts the lead just before half-time, but Adison Singh's close-range finish early in the second half ensured the points were shared.

Mohammedan remain at the bottom of the table with one point from eight matches, while Odisha FC moved to 12th with six points from seven outings. Lalthathanga Khawlhring was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The opening exchanges were cautious, with both sides looking to find rhythm in midfield. Odisha enjoyed spells of possession, while Mohammedan looked to threaten on the break, but clear-cut chances were few in the first quarter of the game.

Mohammedan began to grow into the contest around the 20-minute mark. Centre-back Hira Mondal and midfielder Mahitosh Roy both attempted efforts from distance, while Lalremsanga Fanai came agonisingly close, firing into the side netting with the goal at his mercy following a well-worked move involving Adison Singh.

Odisha responded with a series of promising attacks of their own. Left-back Subham Bhattacharya came close after a scramble inside the box, while Isak Vanlalruatfela and Lalrinfela Khiangte both threatened with runs in behind. The Juggernauts' defensive pairing of Carlos Delgado and Thoiba Singh also impressed, contributing both at the back and in build-up play.

The breakthrough finally arrived five minutes before the breakthrough through a swift counter-attacking move. Isak initiated the move from deep before linking up with midfielder Lalrinfela, whose perfectly weighted through ball released Suhair VP down the left. The forward surged into the box and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike past Padam Chettri to give Odisha a 1-0 lead.

Mohammedan nearly responded immediately, with Adison Singh forcing a save from Amrinder Singh just before the interval, as Odisha carried a slender advantage into half-time.

The visitors came out with renewed intent in the second half and created early opportunities. Lalremsanga and Mahitosh both saw efforts go wide, with the latter missing a gilt-edged chance after a loose clearance from the Odisha goalkeeper.

Their persistence paid off in the 56th minute. Hira Mondal made an overlapping run down the right and delivered a low cross into the box, where Adison Singh arrived at the perfect moment to guide the ball into the top corner, levelling the scores at 1-1.

The match opened up thereafter, with both sides pushing for a winner. Mohammedan looked dangerous on the counter, with Adison and Llangaihsaka combining well, while Odisha controlled possession and probed through Isak and Lalthathanga.

Odisha came close to regaining the lead in the latter stages, with Rahim Ali almost capitalising on a goalkeeping error and Isak forcing a fine save from Padam Chettri with a curling effort. Carlos Delgado also went narrowly wide with a header from a set-piece.

Both teams continued to search for a decisive goal in stoppage time, but neither could find the finishing touch.

The final whistle confirmed a 1-1 draw, with Mohammedan SC earning their first point of the campaign, while Odisha FC were left to settle for a share of the spoils after a competitive encounter.