MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A PR firm specializing in AI companies, startups, robotics, and frontier technology.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRovoke Media has named The Bulleit Group as one of the 100 Best Agencies in the United States. This ranking evaluates public relations firms across consumer, healthcare, financial communications, public affairs, and technology.

The Bulleit Group is a narrative systems and strategic communications consultancy specializing in communications for artificial intelligence companies, technology startups, robotics platforms, transportation and logistics companies, and venture-backed firms operating in emerging markets.

As coverage of AI, robotics, and emerging technologies expands across outlets like Bloomberg, Forbes, and The Information, the gap between what companies build and how those systems are understood has become more visible. As enterprise adoption accelerates, buyers and investors are placing greater weight on how companies communicate capability, risk, and reliability.

Founded in 2012, The Bulleit Group has established itself as a specialized partner for high-growth and frontier technology companies seeking to shape market perception, improve media visibility, and increase discoverability across AI platforms.

In 2024, the firm restructured its operating model to focus on lean, senior-led teams supported by AI systems for message testing, trend analysis, and content development. This approach enables faster execution and more precise narrative control, while maintaining a direct connection between communications strategy and business outcomes.

“We believe communications is becoming a system, not a series of campaigns,” said Kyle Arteaga, Founder and CEO of The Bulleit Group.“It is no longer only about media coverage. Companies need to be understood, surfaced, and recommended by human and AI systems. That requires a new model.”

Selected outcomes across AI, robotics, and startup communications:



Fauna Robotics launched its humanoid platform and was acquired by Amazon within two months

Civitai reduced negative sentiment by 94% while expanding its creator base to more than six million users

LVK Logistics achieved national industry visibility within 50 days of launch Multiple Bulleit Group clients were acquired by Amazon and Meta during active engagements with the firm

These outcomes reflect communications challenges where the category itself is still being defined, requiring precision in how companies are understood by media, investors, and the public.

Where The Bulleit Group is typically engaged:

This includes company launches, funding announcements, acquisitions, and periods of heightened regulatory or public scrutiny, where narrative clarity directly impacts business outcomes.

How the firm operates:

The Bulleit Group has developed proprietary frameworks, including its AI Risk/Reward Ladder and Visibility Flywheel, designed to align communications with technical reality, manage downside risk, and systematically improve discoverability across media, search, and AI-driven platforms.

Who The Bulleit Group works with:

The Bulleit Group works with venture-backed startups, growth-stage companies, serial founders, and venture capital firms across artificial intelligence, robotics, aerospace, transportation and logistics, fintech, and developer tools.

Current clients include Cylake and Impulse Space. Past clients include Google, LinkedIn, Airbus, Bloomberg Beta, P&G Studio, Zoox, Flexport, Veo Robotics, and CTRL-labs.

Companies typically engage The Bulleit Group after early traction creates pressure to communicate more precisely with enterprise buyers, regulators, and investors, or after working with larger agencies that lack technical depth in emerging technology categories.

PRovoke Media will select 20 agencies from the Top 100 list as finalists for Agency of the Year at the North American SABRE Awards on May 5.

“This recognition reflects the clients and partners building alongside us,” Arteaga added.“We are focused on what comes next.”

About The Bulleit Group

The Bulleit Group is a public relations and narrative systems consultancy that builds communications infrastructure designed for trust, speed, and complexity for high-stakes technology companies. In 2025, The Bulleit Group was named one of PRovoke Media's Agencies of the Year and earned five SABRE category wins: Startup Marketing, Executive Visibility, Entertainment, LinkedIn Strategy, and Transportation & Logistics.

The agency partners with venture-backed startups, growth-stage companies, venture capital firms, and global enterprises to deliver positioning frameworks, media strategies, thought leadership, content development, social media strategies, crisis communications, and AI-optimized visibility reporting. Sector experience includes artificial intelligence, aerospace, defense, climate tech, logistics, creator infrastructure, and fintech, with former and current clients including Google, LinkedIn, Airbus, Bloomberg, Procter & Gamble, Zoox, Civitai, LVK, and Impulse Space.

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