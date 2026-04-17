VITAL FARMS LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vital Farms, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Vital Farms securities between May 8, 2025, and February 26, 2026, and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vital Farms, Inc. (“Vital Farms” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:VITL) in the United States District Court for The Western District of Texas Austin Division on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vital Farms securities between May 8, 2025 and February 26, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until May 26, 2026, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Vital Farms misled investors by claiming that the risk of delays related to its new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system was merely hypothetical. When the ERP system did cause delays, the Company downplayed the impact. The Company missed its consensus earnings per share as a result of the ERP delay. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Vital Farms, investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vital Farms shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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