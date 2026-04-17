Europe Nanosatellite And Microsatellite Market Research Report Report 2025-2034: Growth Of Newspace Startups And Expanding Commercial Applications Driving Industry Expansion

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Report by Satellite Mass, Component, Application, End-Use Sector, Countries and Company Analysis, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The market is expected to grow at a good rate during the forecast period and is expected to increase from a value of US$ 1.10 Billion in 2025 to a value of US$ 5.00 Billion in 2034, at a compound annual growth rate of 18.33% during the period 2026-2034.

The European nanosatellite and microsatellite market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period, backed by improvements in the field of space technology and a rising need for Earth observation and communication through small satellite systems.

There is a strong popularity of nanosatellites and microsatellites in Europe due to increased demand for cost-dependent space solutions. Modern European society is increasingly adopting them to address climate change and disaster management. This demonstrates that European nations are increasingly investing in space-based applications and are supporting innovation and commercialisation of space-based strategies and applications.

Furthermore, modern society has adopted space-based applications launched by European space agencies and other programs. The increasing importance of innovation and commercialisation of space-based applications are also due to the emergence of space-based startups and miniaturisation of electronics. Therefore, because of increased emphasis on sustainability and digital space applications in European society, nanosatellite and microsatellite applications are playing an important role.

Growth Drivers of the European Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

Rising Demand for Earth Observation and Climate Monitoring

A major driver in the market growth of nanosatellites and microsatellites in Europe is the rising need for satellite services intended for Earth observation and climate monitoring. Governments in Europe are keen to ensure the sustainability of the ecosystem and the environment. Such satellite services offer periodic high-definition images to observe changes in the land, sea, air, and climate. Compared to other larger satellites, nanosatellites and microsatellites are faster and cheaper to operate.

In August 2025, Earth observation missions involving small satellites have been actively supported through European Space Agency programs and national initiatives. The Metop Second Generation A1 satellite, named Metop-SGA1, was launched into orbit by an Ariane-62 launcher from Europe's gateway to space at Kourou, in French Guiana. As well as being the first satellite in the next generation of European Polar-Orbiting Weather Satellites, it also bears the new Copernicus Earth observation mission called Sentinel-5. As the first satellite in the series called the EUMETSAT Polar System Second Generation, the weather satellite will also benefit European economies, and a return on investment will be at least 20 to 1.

Strong Government Support and Space Programs

Government funding support plays a major role in the European nanosatellites microsatellites market. Various government institutions provide funding support, which boosts the market. Institutions such as the European Space Agency encourage nanosatellites and microsatellites development with research funding support. Other institutions like the French Space Agency, the German Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency, among others, support various applications like defence, security, and communication through government-backed satellite development support.

Growth of NewSpace Startups and Commercial Applications

A strong driver of growth is the rapid proliferation of space startup companies known as NewSpace. Various companies are designing small satellites that could potentially be utilised for applications such as broadband communication services and maritime applications. As the number of space companies involved in their commercialisation and development continues to increase, the growth of small satellites in Europe continues. Moreover, commercialising space data is providing numerous opportunities for developing small satellites.

Challenges of the Europe Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

Space Debris and Orbital Congestion Risks

Among the major challenges are increasing concerns about space debris and orbital congestion. The growing number of small satellites in low Earth orbit elevates collision risks, resulting in the destruction of operational satellites and generating more debris. Regulatory bodies are enforcing stricter requirements on deorbiting, tracking, and end-of-life management, adding to the cost of compliance for satellite operators.

Limited Launch Availability and Regulatory Complexity

Although there has been substantial improvement in launch services in Europe, the scarcity of reasonable and efficient launch services remains a major challenge. Delays in launch services can affect earnings generation. Moreover, regulatory issues, particularly in spectrum laws, can hinder service growth in Europe's nanosatellite and microsatellite market.

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