Utah Valley University Center For Constitutional Studies Awarded Grant For Youth Civic Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orem, Utah, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University (UVU) has received a $160,000 grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to support the Strengthening Youth Civic Engagement in Utah project, led by Dr. Matthew Brogdon, senior director of the Center for Constitutional Studies, with proposal development and submission support from the Office of Sponsored Programs. The project focuses on advancing constitutional literacy and civil discourse through a combination of educator development and student-focused programming.

Key initiatives include professional development opportunities for K-12 educators through the Constitutional Literacy Institute, immersive civic learning experiences for students through the Summer Civic Institute, and the Tocqueville Fellowship, a year-long program that prepares UVU undergraduates for civic leadership and community impact.

“This grant strengthens Utah Valley University's mission to serve as a statewide leader in civic education,” Brogdon said.“Through educator professional development and transformative student experiences, we are expanding our ability to foster informed, engaged citizens who are prepared to lead with wisdom, respect for the rule of law, and a deep understanding of our constitutional system.”

Running from April 2026 through June 2027, the project is part of UVU's Our Better Selves for a Better America initiative and is expected to expand the university's impact on civic education across Utah by reaching both educators and students statewide.

Our Better Selves for a Better America is a university-wide initiative designed to foster peaceful disagreement, productive conversations, and civic responsibility. The initiative equips students with the intellectual tools, practical skills, and ethical foundation needed to navigate conflict without violence.

UVU's Center for Constitutional Studies is a nonpartisan academic institute that promotes the instruction, study, and research of constitutionalism. The center employs a multidisciplinary approach to equip a new generation of citizens and leaders with a broad understanding of the ideas and practices critical to the perpetuation of constitutional government, ordered liberty, and the rule of law.

For additional information about UVU's Center for Constitutional Studies, please visit .

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About Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University believes in the power and potential of every student. Our work is guided by a commitment to exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results. We provide a high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible. From certificates to master's degrees, UVU offers flexible, relevant programs grounded in hands-on learning and real-world experiences, ensuring that students graduate with career-ready skills and are ready to receive a strong return on investment. As an open-enrollment university, we invite students to come as they are, and they leave prepared to make an immediate impact in their careers and communities.

CONTACT: Sharon Turner Utah Valley University 801-863-6807...