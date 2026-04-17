Pastor Dino Rizzo Marks Easter Weekend With Prayer And Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Easter weekend, held April 3–5, brought together congregations across the United States and around the world in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus. Dino Rizzo, pastor, author, and church leader, marked the occasion by guiding a dedicated time of prayer for the messages that services across the world will bring.

Rizzo opened the weekend with a message of anticipation, expressing confidence in the spiritual impact of Easter gatherings globally.“I'm so expectant for all that God is going to do at and in churches around the world as we celebrate our risen Savior,” he said, framing the weekend as both a celebration and a moment of collective faith.

Services began Friday evening and continued through Saturday and Sunday, drawing attendees into what Rizzo described as a meaningful and spiritually significant Resurrection Weekend. The focused prayer gathering on Saturday morning invited participation from both local and extended church communities. The prayer service took place at 8 a.m. in Alabama and 9 a.m. in Georgia.

Rizzo emphasized that prayer remains a foundational element of church life beyond seasonal events.“Prayer isn't just for this weekend...it happens every single Saturday and has been part of who we are from the very beginning,” he noted, reinforcing the church's long-standing commitment to consistent, corporate prayer.

Throughout the weekend, there were themes of unity, expectation, and spiritual renewal. It reflected a broader effort to encourage churches to remain anchored in prayer while engaging communities during one of the most significant moments on the Christian calendar.

As Easter weekend concluded, Rizzo reiterated his outlook on the days ahead, describing the gatherings as both a celebration and a catalyst for continued spiritual momentum.“It's going to be a great Resurrection Weekend,” he said, underscoring a message centered on faith, continuity, and collective purpose.

About Pastor Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo is a pastor, leader, and community builder recognized for his emphasis on healthy church culture, sustainable leadership, and consistent spiritual practices such as prayer. He has served in senior leadership roles at Healing Place Church and Church of the Highlands and is a cofounder of the Association of Related Churches. Through his ministry, Rizzo continues to equip leaders and churches to build environments marked by faith, service, and long-term impact.

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