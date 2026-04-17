Yuhua Zhang, Phd, Named Chairholder Of The Carolyn And Chuck Miller Endowed Chair For Vision Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASADENA, Calif., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doheny Eye Institute, one of the nation's leading vision research institutions for nearly 80 years, named Yuhua Zhang, PhD, chairholder of the Carolyn and Chuck Miller Endowed Chair for Vision Research. This prestigious appointment recognizes Dr. Zhang's leadership and transformative contributions to vision science and will support his ongoing research at Doheny.

Dr. Zhang is a Professor of Ophthalmology at University of California, Los Angeles, and a Principal Investigator leading a research laboratory at Doheny Eye Institute, where he is internationally recognized for developing advanced retinal imaging technologies that enable studying retinal structure, metabolism, and microvascular function, with unprecedented resolution, in the living eye. His work has advanced understanding of diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetes, hypertension, and disorders affecting the brain's small blood vessels.

“I am honored to receive the Carolyn and Chuck Miller Endowed Chair for Vision Research,” said Dr. Zhang.“This position will further support the innovative technologies my lab is developing, which will help drive forward our understanding of the human eye and the diseases that lead to vision loss.”

At Doheny, Dr. Zhang leads a multidisciplinary team developing next-generation imaging tools capable of capturing individual retinal cells with molecular contrast and blood flow in the tiny vessels of the retina. These innovations are revealing early biological changes associated with vision loss, helping pave the way for earlier diagnosis and improved treatment of blinding eye diseases. His research is supported by the National Institutes of Health, Research to Prevent Blindness, and other major funders, and has been published widely in leading scientific journals.

“Dr. Zhang conducts pioneering work in developing imaging tools that scientists and ophthalmologists can utilize to see the eye with incredible resolution, diagnose disease earlier and support our understanding of the biological mechanisms that lead to vision loss. His work supports the development of future therapies that could help prevent vision loss altogether,” said Deborah Ferrington, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Doheny.“His impressive contributions to vision science make Dr. Zhang greatly deserving of the Carolyn and Chuck Miller Endowed Chair.”

Originally trained in precision instrument engineering at Tianjin University in China, Dr. Zhang built his career across research institutions in China, New Zealand, Australia, and the United States before joining Doheny and UCLA in 2018. He also holds a faculty appointment in UCLA's Department of Bioengineering.

“Establishing this endowed chair continues the legacy of my husband, Charles Miller, who championed innovation and technology,” commented Carolyn Miller, who established the Carolyn and Chuck Miller Endowed Chair for Vision Research.“Supporting Doheny Eye Institute – and Dr. Zhang – in their continued efforts to make life-changing advancements at the same campus in Pasadena where my husband once worked is something I am proud to contribute to.”

About the Carolyn and Chuck Miller Endowed Chair for Vision Research

The Carolyn and Chuck Miller Endowed Chair for Vision Research was established through a $2.5 million gift from Carolyn Miller in honor of her late husband, Charles D. Miller, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Avery Dennison located at 150 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena -- what is now Doheny's headquarters. Chuck Miller was a visionary business builder and civic leader whose 47-year career at Avery Dennison helped guide the company's growth into a global Fortune 500 organization. Serving as CEO for 21 years, and Chairman for 17, he shaped the company's long-term strategy, culture, and success. He lived with age-related macular degeneration, a personal experience that underscored the importance of advancing vision research.

Carolyn Miller is a dedicated philanthropist and civic leader who remains deeply engaged in the Pasadena community. Through this endowed chair, she honors her late husband's legacy while supporting vision research, education, and service at Doheny Eye Institute, advancing scientific discovery aimed at preserving sight for future generations.

About Doheny Eye Institute

Doheny Eye Institute is one of the nation's leading vision research institutions with a history dating back nearly 80 years. Doheny scientists remain at the forefront of vision science tackling some of the most pressing challenges in eye health-from diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration to uveitis and neuro-ophthalmic disease. Our teams are advancing the frontiers of artificial intelligence, eye imaging, and biomarker discovery-pioneering work that is redefining how we diagnose, treat, and ultimately prevent vision loss.

Since 2013, the Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute affiliation combines the strength, reputation, and distinction of two of the nation's top eye institutions to advance vision research, education, and patient care in Southern California.

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Contact:

Cecilia Zamudio

Doheny Eye Institute

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