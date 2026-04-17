Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges B&W Investors to Explore Class Action Representation NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) and certain of its officers. This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired B&W securities between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/BW. B&W Case Details The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) B&W's largest shareholder, BRC, stood on both sides of the Power Generation Contract and had close ties to B&W's counterparty; (2) Applied Digital did not need the products and services that B&W would purportedly supply pursuant to the Power Generation LNTP and Contract; (3) the foregoing, at the very least, would raise questions about the parties' actual intent behind entering into the Power Generation LNTP and Contract, including whether the Company is likely to recognize revenues from these agreements; (4) accordingly, the business and financial prospects of the Company were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for B&W Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in B&W you have until June 15, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to B&W Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for B&W Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.