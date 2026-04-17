Madhya Pradesh Showcases Women's Representation In Panchayats​

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 17 (IANS) The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government on Friday highlighted its grassroots data, saying women's political participation in the state has crossed 50 per cent and is delivering visible governance outcomes

“Women's political participation in the state is steadily on the rise. At the Panchayat level, women's representation has surpassed 50 per cent,” the government said in a statement, projecting the data as a strong example in support of greater reservation for women in legislatures.​

According to official figures, women now account for about 52.84 per cent of elected representatives across Panchayati Raj Institutions. Their share stands at 52.83 per cent in Gram Panchayats, 53.22 per cent in Janpad Panchayats, and 53.71 per cent in Zila Panchayats, indicating consistent growth across all three tiers.​

The government underlined that women are not only participating but also leading.

“Out of 23,011 elected Sarpanches, 11,683 are women, underscoring the empowered role women play in rural leadership,” it said.​

At higher levels, 179 of the 313 Janpad Panchayat presidents and 26 of the 52 Zila Panchayat presidents are women.​

It further claimed that women representatives are focusing on key issues such as water supply, sanitation, education, and health. Their involvement is also strengthening transparency and accountability in the execution of development schemes.​

Experts believe the trend reflects a broader social shift. Increased representation is helping women move from symbolic roles to active decision-making positions, shaping local development priorities, according to the government's statement.

The data was released as Parliament witnessed fresh discussions on the Women's Reservation Bill. Members debated implementation timelines and concerns over equitable distribution of quotas. ​

While supporters called it a necessary reform to address gender imbalance, some raised concerns about delimitation and sub-categorisation.​

Against this backdrop, the Madhya Pradesh government said its experience demonstrates the impact of reservation policies. ​

“Women are no longer merely representatives; they are now playing an active role in the decision-making process,” it said.​

The state maintained that its Panchayat model offers a practical example of how enhanced representation can translate into effective governance, strengthening the case for expanding women's participation at higher levels of politics.​