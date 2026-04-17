Connected Car Market Analysis Report 2025-2033, Competitive Profiles Of Ford, Apple, Google, NXP Semiconductors, AT&T, AUDI, BMW, Aptiv, ALE International, General Motors

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Car Market Report by Connectivity Solutions, Technology, Application, Sales Channel, Countries and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global connected car market is estimated to surge from US$ 104.52 Billion in 2025 to US$ 253.47 Billion in 2033 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.71% during the period from 2025 to 2033 due to technological advancements, growing demand for smart features among consumers, and integration of IoT solutions in vehicles for enhanced connectivity and driving experience.

Global Connected Car Market Outlook A connected car is a vehicle that has internet access and enhanced technological features integrated, thereby allowing it to receive and send data to and from other devices and infrastructure. This will enable a set of in-car features related to navigation and entertainment, as well as real-time traffic updates and vehicle diagnostics. Connected cars often use a combination of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular networks to interact with the outside world, enhancing the driving experience.

Connected cars are gaining massive appeal today due to increasing developments in technology and growing consumer demand for more intelligent and safe means of transportation. Such features as smartphone integration, voice controls, and autonomous driving capabilities help attract those consumers who look for convenience and efficiency. Besides contributing to safer driving, connected cars can improve safety through features like automatic emergency braking and collision warnings.

Automakers also take advantage of this by offering subscription services and over-the-air updates that enhance the functionality of the vehicle over time. In essence, as the automotive industry progressively evolves, the connected car is no longer a dream, but it is already here to reshape transportation into having seamless integration with our increasingly digitized lives.

Growth Drivers in the Global Connected Car Market

Increased Demand for Advanced Infotainment and Connectivity Features

The reasons driving the growth of the connected car market include the rising demand for seamless digital experiences from consumers in vehicles. Modern consumers demand the same connectivity experience in their cars as on their smartphones, including real-time navigation, music streaming, and integration of applications.

In response, automakers are embedding advanced infotainment systems with voice control, AI assistants, and personalized user interfaces. Cloud-based technologies enable continuous software updates and the addition of new features, increasing user satisfaction. This has been further accelerated by integrating smartphones using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. At Oct 2025, Hyundai Motor India is all set to revolutionize the in-car digital experience with the introduction of the first Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system, which will debut in Q1 2027 on a new A-segment hatchback and an SUV before cascading across its entire portfolio.

Increasing focus on vehicle safety and driver assistance systems

The global push toward road safety and accident prevention has positioned advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as a cornerstone of connected car technology. Connectivity enables vehicles to communicate with infrastructure (V2I), other vehicles (V2V), and cloud networks, improving situational awareness and reducing collisions. Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter safety standards, encouraging the integration of systems like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking.

Connected safety features also provide real-time data on traffic and road conditions, enabling drivers to make informed decisions. Connected telematics can automatically alert emergency services in the event of an accident, reducing response time and saving lives. Aug 2024, Salesforce launched Connected Vehicle, a new Automotive Cloud application that enables automakers to easily create safer, personalized driver experiences. With a single console and user-friendly development tools, it allows for faster rollout of services and features, as well as bidirectional over-the-air (OTA) capabilities for data sharing and software updates between the cloud and vehicles.

Global Expansion of 5G and IoT Infrastructure

The increasing growth of the connected car market is fueled especially by the rapid rollout of 5G and IoT infrastructure. 5G technology features ultra-low latency, high data transfer speeds, and enhanced reliability for real-time communication across vehicles, infrastructure, and cloud networks. It therefore enables advanced applications like autonomous driving, predictive maintenance, and over-the-air software updates.

Complementing this, the proliferation of IoT sensors across smart cities is creating an ecosystem whereby vehicles can communicate with traffic lights, sensors in the road, and other connected devices. Telecom operators and automotive manufacturers forge strategic alliances to further extend the availability of 5G especially for mobility services. In February 2024, Cisco and TELUS launched 5G across North America with focused IoT capabilities for connected cars. TELUS planned to onboard 1.5 million standalone 5G cars onto Cisco's IoT Control Center, beginning in 2024, increasing driver experience and opening new revenue streams for car manufacturers.

Challenge in the Global Connected Car Market

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns

With increasing connectivity, cybersecurity is fast becoming one of the main concerns in the market. Connected cars generate and transfer a tremendous quantity of data-from location and driving habits to personal user profiles-and thereby become potential targets of hackers. In cases of unauthorized access, this may lead to hacking sensitive information or taking vehicle control, which poses severe safety risks.

Strong encryption, constant monitoring, and automaker and telecom company collaboration with cybersecurity experts are necessary to ensure protection against data breaches and network damage. Still, inconsistent international data protection regulations often create problems for global manufacturers while trying to comply. And consumer confidence remains fragile: Fears of surveillance and misuse of data endure.

High Cost of Connectivity Integration and Infrastructure Development

Despite rapid advancements, the high cost of integrating connectivity features continues to hinder widespread adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets. Advanced telematics, 5G modules, and IoT-enabled sensors significantly increase vehicle production costs. Additionally, building and maintaining the necessary digital infrastructure - including cloud servers, edge computing systems, and real-time communication networks - requires substantial investment.

Smaller automakers and emerging-market manufacturers often struggle to balance cost efficiency with innovation. Moreover, upgrading existing vehicles with connected systems remains expensive and technically complex. Consumers in developing economies may hesitate to pay premium prices for connected technologies perceived as non-essential.

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