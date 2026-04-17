Genius Foundation's GENIUS Token Surges Following TGE, Briefly Tops $800 Million FDV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi‐chain trading terminal Genius has processed over $15 billion in cumulative volume; token launches on MEXC and Aster DEX

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Genius Foundation today announced that its native GENIUS token has completed its Token Generation Event (TGE), with the token surging more than 850% and briefly reaching a fully diluted valuation exceeding $800 million.

The token, deployed on BNB Chain, is now trading on MEXC for spot markets, with perpetual futures available on Aster DEX. As of April 14, GENIUS has recorded over $100 million in 24‐hour trading volume, reflecting strong market engagement following the TGE. The launch converted more than 200 million Genius Points, earned through user trading activity on Genius Terminal, into token allocations via a points‐based distribution on CoinMarketCap Launch. The token's maximum supply is 1 billion tokens.

Traders Demand Unified, Private Execution

The token's rapid appreciation follows sustained growth in the underlying platform. Since its public launch in January, Genius has processed over $18 billion in cumulative trading volume and attracted more than 27,000 active wallets. The platform's ability to aggregate liquidity across ten blockchains, including Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Avalanche, has resonated with users tired of juggling wallets, bridging assets, and exposing their trading strategies on public ledgers.

Two features in particular appear to be driving adoption:

Cross‐chain execution without manual bridging – a solver‐based layer that abstracts away network complexity.

Ghost Mode – a privacy feature that separates wallet identity from trade execution, appealing to larger traders who want to protect their alpha.

Token Utility and Distribution

The GENIUS token serves as the ecosystem's utility asset, providing fee reductions. The distribution model offers participants the option to claim a reduced allocation immediately or lock tokens for one year to receive their full entitlement. Team and investor allocations are subject to minimum one‐year lock‐ups.

Future Roadmap

Genius plans to introduce a propAMM on BNB chain, alongside an options protocol. The platform aims to simplify on‐chain trading by abstracting blockchain complexity while combining the performance of centralized exchanges with the security of self‐custody.

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CONTACT: Media Contact: Clara Kelly...

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