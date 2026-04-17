5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Analysis Report 2026: $7.05 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.05 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Rural Broadband Expansion Via FWA Indoor Wi-Fi 6 Integrated CPE Plug and Play Device Adoption Carrier Branded CPE Growth Outdoor High Gain Antenna CPE Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility
Companies Featured
- Qualcomm Incorporated Ericsson AB Nokia Corporation Vantiva S.A. Sagemcom Broadband SAS Sercomm Corporation Arcadyan Technology Corporation Askey Computer Corporation Adtran Inc. Zyxel Communications Corporation Casa Systems Inc. VVDN Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Tarana Wireless Inc. Inseego Corp. Cambium Networks Corporation ZTE Corporation Baicells Technologies Co. Ltd. Mimosa Networks Inc. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Tozed Kangwei Communication Co. Ltd. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.
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Attachment
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5G FWA CPE Market
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