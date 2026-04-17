2026 Golf Promotional Products And Corporate Merchandise Collection Launched By Promo Direct

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Promo Direct, a leading provider of promo merchandise solutions, has formally announced the arrival of its 2026 golf product line. The updated inventory features a comprehensive selection of high-performance gear and apparel designed for corporate tournaments, client gifts, and brand activations. The 2026 collection is anchored by a strategic inventory of globally recognized sports and lifestyle brands, allowing businesses to align their logos with established quality from industry leaders such as Wilson, Titleist, Callaway, Nike, and Port Authority. This expansion provides organizations with a streamlined way to source high-quality golf promotional products in 2026.

The current range covers essential categories for both on-course performance and off-course professional branding. This includes precision-engineered custom golf balls and moisture-wicking performance polos. To round out the collection, the company has included large-canopy, wind-resistant golf umbrellas designed for maximum brand visibility and high-utility microfiber golf towels and accessories built for the rigors of the field. Additionally, the collection features comprehensive golf kits that include essential wooden or high-performance tees, providing a complete, ready-to-play solution for custom golf giveaways.

Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct: "We have timed this launch to ensure our clients are fully equipped ahead of the peak 2026 tournament season. By introducing these products now, we are providing businesses the lead time they need to secure premium gear from brands like Wilson, Nike and Titleist, ensuring their brand presence on the green is both professional and impactful."

The 2026 golf lineup is curated to meet the increasing demand for professional-grade sports merchandise in the corporate sector. By offering hardware-rich products and curated kits from industry leaders, the company ensures that businesses have access to high-impact corporate giveaways with their logo that reflect their own standards of excellence. These new products serve as a high-utility headquarters for brand engagement, whether at high-velocity trade shows or outdoor networking events. The entire 2026 collection is currently available for customization through the Promo Direct website.

About Promo Direct: Established in 1991, Promo Direct is a premier supplier of promotional products and corporate gifts. Founded on the principle of providing high-impact marketing tools at competitive price points, the company serves a diverse range of industries with a focus on quality, reliability, and customer-centric service. For more information on the 2026 golf collection, visit [].