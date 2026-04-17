Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Nilfisk Holding A/S
Attached please find:
- Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice with agenda and the full content of the proposal submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting to amend the minimum number of members of the Board of Directors that can be elected by the General Meeting from five to three in Article 11.1 of the Articles of Association. Proposed amended Articles of Association Candidates for the Board of Directors Proxy and Postal Vote
A separate invitation along with the agenda and other relevant documents will be sent electronically to the registered shareholders of Nilfisk, who have requested this and have informed Nilfisk of their email address.
It is expected that an application for the removal of the shares of Nilfisk Holding A/S from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be submitted following the Extraordinary General Meeting and the delisting is expected to take effect shortly thereafter.
For further information, please contact:
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
+45 42 31 00 07
...
Attachments
-
Candidates for the Board of Directors
Proposed updated Articles of Association
27 Announcement_EGM
Proxy and Postal Vote
Invitation to Extraordinary General Meeting
Notice with agenda
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