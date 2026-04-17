MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Global Immigration Partners Highlights Strategic Advantage of Concurrent Adjustment of Status for EB-5 Investors

Global Immigration Partners is drawing attention to a significant development in the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program that is reshaping the pathway to U.S. permanent residency for eligible investors: concurrent adjustment of status.

Introduced under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, this provision allows certain EB-5 applicants already in the United States to file their immigrant petition and adjustment of status application simultaneously. This marks a major shift from the traditional process, where applicants were required to wait-often years-for petition approval before proceeding with their green card application.

“Concurrent adjustment of status represents one of the most impactful changes to the EB-5 program in recent years,” said Alexander Jovy, co-managing partner at Global Immigration Partners.“For eligible investors, it offers a more efficient and flexible route to permanent residency while enabling access to key interim benefits.”

Accelerated Access and Greater Flexibility

By filing concurrently, applicants may gain earlier access to employment authorisation and advance parole travel permission while their case is pending. This allows investors and their families to live, work, and travel in the United States without relying solely on their underlying non-immigrant visa status.

Additionally, concurrent filing can help streamline the overall immigration timeline and reduce reliance on consular processing abroad-an advantage for individuals already established in the U.S.

Eligibility and Timing Are Critical

Global Immigration Partners emphasises that not all applicants will qualify for concurrent adjustment. Key requirements include maintaining lawful status in the United States and having an immediately available immigrant visa number.

Visa availability remains a critical factor, as fluctuations in demand and visa bulletin movements may affect eligibility. Strategic planning-particularly around timing, entry to the U.S., and project selection-is essential to maximising the benefits of this option.

Guidance for EB-5 Investors

As interest in the EB-5 program continues to grow, Global Immigration Partners advises investors to seek experienced legal guidance to navigate the complexities of concurrent filing and ensure compliance with evolving regulations.

“Our role is to help clients assess whether this strategy aligns with their immigration goals and to guide them through every stage of the process with clarity and confidence,” the spokesperson added.

About Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners is a leading immigration advisory firm specialising in U.S. investment migration, employment-based visas, and global mobility solutions. The firm provides tailored legal strategies to individuals, families, and businesses navigating complex immigration pathways.