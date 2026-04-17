Baku, Bishkek Deepen Cultural Relations Through Join Projects

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are bound by a deep cultural connection, built on the foundation of their shared Turkic roots, language, and spiritual history.

Since establishing formal diplomatic ties in 1993, the two nations have placed a heavy emphasis on cultural and humanitarian exchanges, viewing shared traditions as the truest way to connect their people.

Today, cultural diplomacy remains the heartbeat of their relationship. Through joint cultural festivals, artistic exchanges, and literary collaborations, they have cultivated a genuine mutual understanding.

A particularly important aspect of these ties is the mutual appreciation of literary heritage. The works of the renowned Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov have long enjoyed popularity in Azerbaijan, symbolizing the intellectual and emotional connection between the two nations.

A new step in bilateral cooperation was marked by a high-level meeting held in Baku.

Azerbaijan's Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, met with a delegation from Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Adil Karimli pointed out that relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have been steadily developing across all sectors, including culture, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and President Sadyr Japarov. He noted that recent years have seen an expansion of cooperation through mutual cultural days, artistic exchanges, and joint creative projects, further strengthening ties between the two nations.

The minister highlighted that the works of the renowned Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aimatov have long been highly regarded in Azerbaijan. Theater productions based on his literary works have been warmly received by local audiences. It was also noted that on April 24, 2024, a monument to Chingiz Aimatov was unveiled in Baku in the presence of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Japarov.

Adil Karimli further underlined that the 100th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov is being widely celebrated across the Turkic world, including in Azerbaijan. The distinguished writer's works, which address universal human values, continue to resonate globally, ensuring the enduring legacy of his literary heritage.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Kyrgyzstan's State Secretary, Arslan Koychiyev, affirmed his country's interest in expanding cultural cooperation with Azerbaijan across various fields. He also thanked the Azerbaijani side for facilitating the staging of the musical "Jamila", produced by the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic, at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on prospects for cultural collaboration between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting was also attended by Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maksat Mamitkanov.

It should be noted that the Kyrgyz delegation, led by State Secretary Arslan Koychiev and including Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev, visited Azerbaijan as part of events marking the 100th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov.

The visit coincides with the presentation of the musical "Jamila", staged by the Kyrgyz State Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov