Kazmunaygas Sets Sights On New Exploration Zones Through 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazMunayGas (KMG) has formed a portfolio of 23 exploration projects at different stages of maturity, with a total geological resource potential of up to 65 billion tons of oil equivalent, Trend reports via the company.

The announcement was made during an expanded geological and technical meeting dedicated to the 2026-2030 exploration program.

Under the program, KMG plans to carry out 6,250 km of 2D seismic surveys and 2,540 square kilometers of 3D seismic surveys, along with geochemical sampling covering 22,000 points. The company also intends to drill 26 exploration wells and conduct large-scale regional 2D seismic surveys totaling 60,000 km to study subsalt formations in the Pre-Caspian Basin.

During the meeting, participants emphasized that moving into new territories and deeper geological formations is an objective and necessary stage in the development of the country's exploration sector. Amid the natural depletion of mature fields, large-scale exploration work is seen as critical for ensuring the energy stability of the republic.

Experts also provided recommendations on the planned activities, including the placement of seismic surveys, approaches to seismic data processing and interpretation with the use of artificial intelligence, as well as methods for drilling and testing complex deep wells.

According to the company, KMG's oil and gas condensate production in 2025 amounted to 26.211 million tons (544,000 barrels per day), an increase of 10% year-on-year. Production of associated and natural gas (before reinjection) rose by 19.8% to 11.45 billion cubic meters.