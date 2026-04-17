Lebanese President Says Talks With Israel At 'Critical' Stage As Ceasefire Efforts Continue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut, Leabnon: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has described ongoing direct negotiations with Israel as "delicate and pivotal", urging national unity as Lebanon navigates a crucial phase under international scrutiny on Friday, April 17, 2026.

In remarks released by the Lebanese presidency on Friday, he said the government's position centers on maintaining ceasefire, securing a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanese territory, the return of detainees, and resolving outstanding border disputes.

Aoun stressed that maintaining the ceasefire is a necessary entry point for further negotiations, calling it a choice backed both domestically and internationally.

He pointed to support from the United States, noting that US President Donald Trump had expressed, during a phone call on Thursday, Washington's backing for Lebanon's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The US, he added, also supports efforts to ease the suffering of the Lebanese people, revive the country's economy and help it recover from the impact of the recent conflict.

The president said the Lebanese army would play a central role following any Israeli withdrawal, deploying along the southern international border, dismantling armed presences, and reassuring residents returning to their homes that only state security forces would operate in the area.

He added that, after years of hardship, Lebanon now faces a new reality supported by both Arab and international partners, warning that the opportunity should not be missed.