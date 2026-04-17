100X Leverage, No KYC, $50 Welcome Bonus, And Double Deposit Bonus - Trade Crypto Futures On Bexback

What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

Simply put, 100x leverage allows you to open larger trading positions with less capital. For example:

Suppose the Bitcoin price is $100,000 that day, and you open a long contract with 1 BTC. After using 100x leverage, the transaction amount is equivalent to 100 BTC.

One day later, if the price rises to $105,000, your profit will be (105,000 - 100,000) * 100 BTC / 100,000 = 5 BTC, a yield of up to 500%.

With BexBack's deposit bonus

Note: Although leveraged trading can magnify profits, you also need to be wary of liquidation risks.

How Does the 100% Deposit Bonus Work?

The deposit bonus from BexBack cannot be directly withdrawn but can be used to open larger positions and increase potential profits. Additionally, during significant market fluctuations, the bonus can serve as extra margin, effectively reducing the risk of liquidation.

About BexBack?

BexBack

Why recommend BexBack?

No KYC Required: Start trading immediately without complex identity verification.

100% Deposit Bonus: Double your funds, double your profits.

High-Leverage Trading: Offers up to 100x leverage, maximizing investors' capital efficiency.

Demo Account: Comes with 10 BTC and 1M USDT in virtual funds, ideal for beginners to practice risk-free trading.

Comprehensive Trading Options: Feature-rich trading available via Web and mobile applications.

Convenient Operation: No slippage, no spread, and fast, precise trade execution.

Global User Support: Enjoy 24/7 customer service, no matter where you are.

Lucrative Affiliate Rewards: Earn up to 50% commission, perfect for promoters.

Take Action Now-Don't Miss Another Opportunity!

If you missed the previous crypto bull run, this could be your chance. With BexBack's 100x leverage and 100% deposit bonus $50 bonus for new users (available after making a deposit of at least 100 USDT or 0.001 BTC and completing one trade within one week of registration), giving you the edge to become a winner in the new bull run.

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