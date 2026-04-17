Telangana To Mandate EV Charging Points In Apartment Buildings

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) The government of Telangana is formulating a policy to mandate the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points in the basements of apartment buildings.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy), Navin Mittal, informed that the Energy Department is in the process of formulating the policy.

This initiative aims to facilitate convenient home charging options and encourage wider adoption of EVs among urban residents.

He was speaking at a review meeting on the EV charging infrastructure mandate at the Secretariat on Friday.

Chief Secretary, K. Ramakrishna Rao, had called the review meeting. Senior officials from various departments participated in the meeting, which focussed on strategies to scale up EV infrastructure across the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary underscored the urgent need to accelerate the adoption of EVs in line with sustainability goals and the transition towards clean energy. He emphasised that a strong and widespread charging network is critical to instill confidence among EV users and to support the growing demand for electric mobility.

He directed officials to develop a comprehensive and forward-looking plan for establishing EV charging infrastructure, leveraging both government initiatives and private sector participation.

Stressing the importance of coordinated efforts, he called for the creation of a seamless ecosystem that ensures accessibility, reliability and efficiency of charging facilities across urban and rural areas.

The Chief Secretary also instructed that a centralised, real-time dashboard be developed to map and monitor EV charging infrastructure in the state. This dashboard will serve as a critical tool for planning, tracking progress, and ensuring transparency in the deployment of charging stations.

Transport, Roads & Buildings Special Chief Secretary, Vikas Raj, Planning Secretary Gaurav Uppal, TGRTC MD Nagireddy, Transport Commissioner Ilambarithi, TGIIC VC & MD Shashanka, GHMC Commissioner Karnan, TGREDCO MD Anila Vavilla and OEM representatives attended the meeting.