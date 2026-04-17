101Domus Strengthens Middle East Design Connections At Salone Del Mobile 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Italian digital platform 101domus – Luxury Italian Design will attend Salone del Mobile 2026 as part of its ongoing strategy to expand relationships with partners and projects across the Middle East design and real estate sectors.

The platform will use the Milan-based event as a strategic meeting hub- sectors that continue to grow significantly across the Gulf region.

In recent years, the Middle East has emerged as one of the most dynamic markets for luxury real estate and hospitality, driving strong demand for bespoke interiors, premium materials and high-quality craftsmanship. Italian design, in particular, remains widely recognized for its ability to combine aesthetic value, technical expertise and customization.

Its presence at Salone del Mobile reflects a broader strategy that integrates digital visibility with direct relationship building, allowing Italian companies to strengthen their international positioning through both online and offline channels.

For stakeholders in the Middle East, where design identity and material quality play a central role in project development, platforms such as 101domus offer access to

As the demand for luxury interior design continues to expand across the region, initiatives that facilitate direct connections between Italian producers and international professionals are becoming increasingly relevant within the global design ecosystem.