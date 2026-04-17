Himachal Cabinet Enhances MSP On Wheat, Maize

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, April 17 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday decided to enhance the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, while of maize from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg, barley from the Pangi Valley in Chamba from Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kg, raw turmeric from Rs 90 to Rs 150 per kg and ginger at the rate of Rs 30 per kg produced through natural farming.

The state Cabinet decided to create and fill 1,000 posts of Constable in the Police Department.

It also decided to create and fill 500 posts of Assistant Forest Guards in the Forest Department, with 50 per cent quota to the Van Mitras.

It was also decided to engage eight Naib Tehsildar, 20 Kanungo and 44 Patwaris from retired officers and officials of the Revenue Department on fixed remunerations for the Forest Department.

It was decided to engage 10 legal consultants in 10 territorial circles of the Forest Department.

The state Cabinet decided to engage retired faculty members as Professors in new medical colleges to address the acute shortage of teaching staff across various clinical and non-clinical specialities, ensuring the effective functioning of these institutions.

The Cabinet decided to re-organise the administrative set up of divisions of the Jal Shakti Department in Sirmaur district on the basis of constituency as it will be convenient for the department to provide better facilities to the public.

To disburse the social security pension to beneficiaries in time, the Cabinet decided to amend the Rules 10 (2) and (3) of the Himachal Pradesh Social Security (Pension/Allowance) Rules, 2010.

The Cabinet approved to simplify the fire no objection certificate process, making it more streamlined and citizen-friendly.

The revised norms aim to promote ease-of-doing business while benefiting residential building owners and strengthening fire safety measures.

The Cabinet decided to take the services of Captain Sanjay Kumar (Paramveer Chakra Awardee) to encourage the youth of the state to join the Indian Armed Forces with effect from May 1, 2026.

It decided to allot 71 small hydro electric projects to the eligible independent power producers, who have fulfilled the eligibility criteria, as per Hydro Power Policy of 2006.