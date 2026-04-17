Global Widget Celebrates 10 Years As A Leader In Premium Gummy Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Widget, LLC, a leading U.S.-based contract manufacturer specializing in gummy supplements, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary after a decade of rapid growth and operational expansion.

Tampa, Florida, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Widget, LLC, a leading U.S.-based contract manufacturer specializing in gummy supplements, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary after a decade of rapid growth and operational expansion. Since its founding in 2016, the company has evolved into a scaled manufacturing platform supporting leading health and wellness brands across direct-to-consumer, retail, and private label channels.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Global Widget now operates more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space and employs over 350 people. The company has built its reputation by combining high-volume production capabilities with stringent quality standards, positioning itself as a trusted partner for brands seeking reliable, U.S.-based supply at scale.

“Over the past ten years, we've focused on building a manufacturing platform that can support partners at every stage of growth,” said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget.“Our priority has always been consistency, scalability, and execution. That focus has allowed us to grow alongside our partners and establish long-term relationships across the industry.”

A Scalable, Fully Integrated Manufacturing Platform

Global Widget's core strength lies in its ability to deliver large-scale gummy production with speed, consistency, and flexibility. The company's vertically integrated model provides partners with end-to-end solutions, including formulation, sourcing, production, packaging, and fulfillment.

Key capabilities include:



High-Throughput Production: Infrastructure designed to support both emerging brands and large, established partners with significant volume requirements

Regulatory and Quality Standards: cGMP-certified, UL, GRMA, FDA-registered, and NSF/ANSI 455-2 certified facilities, with additional Kosher and Halal capabilities

In-House Innovation: Dedicated R&D teams focused on developing differentiated formulations across functional ingredients, flavor systems, and delivery formats Operational Control: Full visibility and control across the supply chain, reducing risk and ensuring consistent output at scale

Positioned for Continued Growth

As demand for gummy-based supplements continues to expand, Global Widget is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term category growth through its established infrastructure, experienced team, and diversified customer base.

The company remains focused on strengthening its leadership position in gummy manufacturing while expanding into new formats and functional categories that align with evolving consumer demand.

“Our first 10 years were about building the infrastructure and capabilities to operate at scale,” Collins added.“Looking ahead, we see significant opportunity to continue growing with our partners by delivering consistent, high-quality products in a category that continues to gain market share.”

For more information about Global Widget and to learn more about partnering with this industry-leading health and wellness supplement manufacturer, visit globalwidget.

CONTACT: Name: Charlie O'Brien Email:... Job Title: Manager of eCommerce Content and Technology | Global Widget