Garima Saikia Raises Financial Fraud Concerns In Zubeen Garg Case

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 17 (IANS) Allegations of significant financial discrepancies in dealings involving noted Assamese singer and icon Zubeen Garg were raised in a court here on Friday, with counsel informing the court that there had been“serious irregularities” in monetary transactions.

The remarks were made during a hearing at which the late singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was also present.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom later, Garima Garg said she has full faith in the judicial process.

“There were financial fraudulent activities involving Zubeen Garg, and the court has taken note of the matter. I believe that my husband will get justice,” she said.

According to her, the court has fixed April 20 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Addressing the media, Garima Garg also made an appeal regarding the musical works of Zubeen Garg, urging that his songs should be performed in their original form and with due respect to their authenticity.

She added that the singer himself had always rendered songs of his seniors in their correct and original style.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police, constituted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), filed a detailed chargesheet in a Guwahati court in December 2025 in connection with the death of Zubeen Garg.

The probe followed the mysterious death of the singer in Singapore on September 19, 2025, when he reportedly died during a sea outing while on a trip to attend the North East India Festival.

The chargesheet was described in some reports as a multi-thousand-page document -- with estimates ranging from around 3,500 to over 12,000 pages -- based on extensive investigation and witness statements.

Seven people were named in the chargesheet filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Guwahati.

Murder charges under relevant sections of the law were framed against four of them, including festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, band member Shekharjyoti Goswami, and co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta.

Garg's cousin, suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg, was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The remaining accused, including Garg's personal security officers, were named in the chargesheet on related offences such as criminal conspiracy and breach of trust.

The SIT's chargesheet was based on extensive evidence-gathering, supported by witness testimonies from more than 300 individuals, documentary evidence, and forensic findings presented before the court.

Meanwhile, a Singapore court recently ruled out any foul play in Zubeen Garg's death, stating that the singer died due to drowning.