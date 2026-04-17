Usage-Based Insurance Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Usage-based Insurance Market Size The usage-based insurance market size was valued at USD 33.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 38.79 billion in 2026 to USD 122.33 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period (2026–2034), as per Straits Research Analysis. The usage-based insurance market is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing adoption of telematics-enabled insurance models, real-time data analytics, and evolving consumer demand for personalized premium structures. The shift toward behavior-based insurance is transforming traditional underwriting by enabling insurers to assess risk dynamically based on driving patterns, mileage, and vehicle usage. This transition is supported by the expansion of connected vehicle ecosystems and digital insurance platforms, which are enhancing customer engagement and policy transparency. The usage-based insurance market is further strengthened by the growing preference for flexible insurance models that align premiums with actual usage, improving affordability and customer satisfaction. According to the Insurance Information Institute, US auto insurers processed over USD 316 billion in direct premiums in 2025, highlighting the scale and opportunity for telematics-driven insurance innovation. As insurers continue to integrate advanced analytics and connected technologies, the demand for scalable, data-driven insurance solutions is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Key Market Insights North America dominated the usage-based insurance market with a revenue share of 35.21% in 2025. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period in the usage-based insurance market. Based on policy type, the Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) segment held the largest market share of 38.64% in 2025. By technology type, the embedded telematics systems segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 16.82% during the forecast period. Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for a share of 37.38%. By application, the individual vehicle insurance segment accounted for a share of 37.26% in 2025. The US usage-based insurance market was valued at USD 13.05 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.36 billion in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 33.47 billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 38.79 billion Projected 2034 Value USD 122.33 billion CAGR (2026-2034) 15.9% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Progressive Corporation, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Allstate Corporation, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Allianz SE

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Emerging Trends in Usage-based Insurance Market Transition toward Real-time, Behavior-based Insurance Models

The automotive insurance landscape is undergoing a structural transformation from static, one-size-fits-all premium models to dynamic, behavior-based pricing enabled by telematics. Traditionally, insurers relied on demographic and vehicle-specific parameters such as age, vehicle type, and location, resulting in generalized risk profiling with limited personalization. In contrast, usage-based insurance leverages real-time data from telematics, IoT, and analytics platforms to continuously assess driving behavior, including speed patterns, braking intensity, and mileage. This enables precise risk segmentation and fair premium allocation, rewarding safer drivers with lower costs. Insurers are deploying mobile applications and in-app dashboards that provide real-time feedback, driving scores, and gamified incentives to promote safer driving habits. This evolution reflects a broader shift toward data-driven underwriting and customer-centric insurance models.

Shift toward Telematics Ecosystems with Automotive OEMs

The increasing convergence of automotive manufacturers and insurance providers is emerging as a defining trend in the UBI market. Automakers are embedding advanced telematics systems and connectivity modules directly into vehicles, enabling seamless and continuous transmission of driving data to partnered insurers. This eliminates the need for external hardware such as OBD devices or smartphone-based tracking, improving data accuracy and user convenience. As a result, insurance is increasingly being integrated at the point of vehicle purchase, transforming it into a built-in ownership feature rather than a standalone product. This ecosystem integration enhances underwriting precision, accelerates claims processing, and enables value-added services such as predictive maintenance alerts and proactive risk management. Consequently, OEM-insurer collaborations are redefining the insurance value proposition and setting new benchmarks for customer experience in the global usage-based insurance market.

Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Fair Premium Pricing and Improved Insurer Profitability Drives Usage-based Insurance Market Growth

The increasing emphasis on fair, usage-proportional premium pricing is a key driver accelerating the adoption of usage-based insurance. Traditional insurance models often apply standardized premiums, where low-usage and low-risk drivers are charged similarly to high-risk users, leading to inefficiencies in risk-based pricing. UBI addresses this gap by leveraging real-time telematics data to align premiums directly with actual vehicle usage and driving behavior. This approach enhances transparency, builds consumer trust, and incentivizes safer driving practices through measurable performance metrics. As drivers gain greater control over their insurance costs, adoption rates continue to rise, positioning UBI as a customer-centric alternative to conventional insurance frameworks.

The reduction in insurer costs through lower claims frequency is strengthening the business case for UBI adoption. Continuous monitoring and feedback mechanisms encourage safer driving habits, resulting in fewer accidents and reduced claim volumes. This decline in claims frequency directly improves insurers' loss ratios and operational efficiency, enabling more sustainable and competitive pricing strategies. Reduced claims severity allows insurers to optimize capital allocation and enhance profitability across their portfolios. As a result, the alignment of cost efficiency with improved risk management is reinforcing UBI as a strategically advantageous model for insurers, driving sustained market growth.

Market Restraints Data Portability Limitations and Connectivity Gaps Restrict Usage-based Insurance Market Growth

Data portability challenges when switching insurers have emerged as a significant restraint for the usage-based insurance market, as policyholders often face discontinuity in their telematics-driven insurance history. When customers move from one insurer to another, previously collected driving data is frequently not transferable or recognized due to proprietary data systems and lack of interoperability standards. This results in the loss of accumulated driving scores, safe-driving incentives, and historical risk profiles, discouraging customers from switching providers. Such limitations reduce market competitiveness and hinder the development of a seamless, customer-centric insurance ecosystem. In many cases, insurers are reluctant to accept third-party telematics data, further reinforcing data silos and limiting transparency across the market.

Inconsistent network connectivity in remote and rural areas is another critical restraint affecting the effectiveness of UBI solutions. Reliable real-time data transmission is essential for continuous monitoring of driving behavior. However, regions with limited mobile network infrastructure face disruptions in data flow. This leads to incomplete or delayed data capture, reducing the accuracy of risk assessment and premium calculation. Insurers may struggle to offer consistent service quality in such areas, limiting UBI adoption among geographically dispersed populations. Connectivity gaps can affect real-time feedback systems and emergency response features, reducing the overall value proposition of UBI programs. As a result, infrastructure limitations continue to constrain the scalability of telematics-based insurance models across diverse geographic markets.

Market Opportunities Expansion into Two-Wheeler Segment and Monetization of Driver Safety Data Unlock New Growth Opportunities for Usage-Based Insurance Market Players

The expansion of UBI into two-wheeler insurance segments is creating significant growth opportunities for the usage-based insurance market, particularly in regions with high two-wheeler ownership such as India and Southeast Asia. These markets are characterized by dense urban mobility and a large base of daily commuters, making them ideal for mileage- and behavior-based insurance models. Insurers are increasingly exploring lightweight telematics solutions and smartphone-based tracking to capture riding patterns, braking behavior, and usage frequency in two-wheelers. This shift enables the extension of UBI beyond traditional passenger vehicles, opening access to a vast and previously underpenetrated customer base. As insurers adapt their models to suit two-wheeler dynamics, this expansion is supporting broader market penetration and creating new revenue streams across emerging economies.

The development of driver safety scoring as a commercial product is also creating strong opportunities within the UBI market ecosystem. Insurers are leveraging telematics data to generate detailed driving scores that can be offered as standalone services to fleet operators, employers, and mobility platforms. These scores provide actionable insights into driver performance, enabling organizations to monitor compliance, reduce operational risks, and improve overall safety standards. The commercialization of driving behavior analytics is transforming insurers from risk carriers into data-driven service providers. As demand for performance benchmarking and safety management increases across logistics and mobility sectors, driver scoring solutions are emerging as a scalable and high-value extension of UBI offerings.

Regional Insights North America: Market Leadership through Digital Insurance Ecosystems and Regulatory Advancements

The North America usage-based insurance market accounted for a share of 35.21% in 2025. The region's leadership in the usage-based insurance market is supported by the rapid evolution of digital insurance ecosystems, increasing adoption of connected vehicle services, and structured regulatory advancements that encourage telematics-based policy frameworks. Insurers across the region are expanding UBI programs by integrating real-time data analytics with customer engagement platforms, enabling dynamic premium adjustments and improved risk segmentation. The presence of advanced mobility infrastructure and high penetration of insured vehicles is reinforcing the scalability of usage-based insurance models. Continuous innovation in policy structuring and digital underwriting is strengthening North America's position as a key market for UBI adoption.

The US usage-based insurance market continues to expand due to the growing implementation of connected vehicle platforms and regulatory acceptance of telematics-driven insurance models. In 2025, several insurers enhanced their digital insurance offerings by integrating real-time driving analytics into mobile applications, enabling policyholders to track driving scores and optimize premiums. The expansion of state-level approvals for behavior-based insurance programs is further accelerating adoption. The increasing focus on improving road safety outcomes through data-driven monitoring is supporting the growth of UBI across both personal and commercial vehicle segments.

The Canada usage-based insurance market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the adoption of telematics-enabled insurance programs and increasing collaboration between insurers and mobility service providers. In 2025, insurers in Canada continued to expand usage-based offerings through mobile-first platforms, allowing drivers to participate in voluntary driving behavior programs with performance-based incentives. The country's strong digital infrastructure and high smartphone penetration are supporting seamless data collection and policy management. Growing awareness of safe driving benefits and personalized insurance models is further contributing to the expansion of UBI adoption across Canadian provinces.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Mobile-first Insurance Adoption and High Penetration of Two Wheelers

The Asia Pacific usage-based insurance market is projected to register a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period, supported by the rapid expansion of mobile-first insurance platforms and the large base of two-wheeler and compact vehicle users. The region is witnessing a shift toward app-based insurance distribution, where insurers are leveraging smartphone ecosystems to deliver usage-based policies without reliance on embedded vehicle systems. High urban density and increasing adoption of digital payment systems are enabling insurers to introduce flexible, pay-per-use insurance models tailored to short-distance and high-frequency travel patterns. This ecosystem is further strengthened by the presence of digital-native insurers and insurtech platforms that are redefining customer onboarding and policy management through seamless mobile interfaces.

The China usage-based insurance market is expanding due to the integration of insurance services within super-app ecosystems and mobility platforms. In 2025, insurers continued to collaborate with digital platforms to embed micro-insurance and usage-based policies directly into ride-hailing and mobility applications, allowing users to activate coverage per trip. The widespread use of mobile ecosystems and digital payment infrastructure is enabling real-time premium calculation and policy issuance. The growing influence of platform-based insurance distribution is transforming how UBI products are accessed and consumed across urban populations.

The India usage-based insurance market is advancing through the introduction of regulatory-approved add-on covers and sandbox-driven innovations in telematics insurance. In 2025, insurers continued to expand UBI offerings through add-on structures linked to vehicle usage and driving behavior, allowing policyholders to opt for flexible coverage within standard motor insurance policies. The increasing adoption of digital insurance platforms and mobile-based policy management tools is improving accessibility across both urban and semi-urban markets. The combination of regulatory experimentation and digital distribution is supporting the structured expansion of UBI models in India.

Usage-based Insurance Market Share, By Region, 2025 (%)

Source: Straits Analysis

By Policy Type

The Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) segment accounted for a share of 38.64% in 2025, supported by strong consumer preference for mileage-based premium structures that offer cost efficiency and pricing transparency. PAYD models enable policyholders to align insurance expenses with actual vehicle usage, making them particularly attractive for low-mileage drivers and individuals with limited commuting needs. Changing mobility patterns, including reduced daily travel and flexible work arrangements, are reinforcing the relevance of usage-linked insurance models across both developed and emerging markets. This alignment between usage and cost strengthens the adoption among price-sensitive and digitally engaged consumers.

The Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) segment is expected to grow at a rate of 16.95% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for flexible and short-duration insurance solutions. PAYG models cater to evolving mobility trends such as car-sharing, subscription-based ownership, and occasional vehicle usage, where continuous coverage is not required. Consumers, particularly younger demographics and fleet operators, are prioritizing convenience and modular policy structures that provide greater control over insurance spending. This shift toward on-demand coverage supports the expansion of PAYG offerings within the broader digital insurance ecosystem.

Usage-based Insurance Market Share, By Policy Type, 2025 (%)

Source: Straits Analysis

By Technology Type

The on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) devices segment accounted for 34.57% of the market share in 2025, supported by its widespread adoption among insurers for capturing accurate driving data and enabling risk-based premium calculation. OBD-based solutions are preferred due to their ease of installation, cost efficiency, and compatibility with existing vehicle fleets that lack built-in connectivity. These devices allow insurers to scale UBI programs without relying on factory-integrated systems, making them particularly effective in markets with a high proportion of legacy vehicles. Their ability to deliver reliable telematics data while maintaining operational simplicity continues to support strong adoption across both developed and emerging regions.

The embedded telematics systems segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.82% during the forecast period, driven by increasing collaboration between automakers and insurers to integrate telematics directly into vehicles. Factory-installed systems provide continuous, high-accuracy data transmission, improving underwriting precision and enabling seamless user experiences without the need for external hardware. This integration enhances convenience for policyholders and supports real-time analytics for insurers, strengthening the overall value proposition of UBI solutions. The expansion of connected vehicle ecosystems is reinforcing the adoption of embedded telematics as a core technology in next-generation insurance models.

By Vehicle Type

The passenger cars segment dominated the usage-based insurance market, accounting for a 37.38% market share in 2025. This dominance is driven by the widespread adoption of telematics-enabled insurance among private vehicle owners seeking personalized and cost-efficient premium models. Increasing penetration of connected car technologies and smartphone-based tracking solutions has enabled insurers to capture real-time driving data, enhancing risk assessment accuracy. Urban consumers, particularly low-mileage drivers, are increasingly opting for PAYD and PHYD policies, further strengthening segment growth. Rising awareness regarding safe driving incentives and premium discounts is encouraging higher participation in UBI programs.

The light commercial vehicles (LCVs) segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.21% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of telematics-based insurance among logistics operators and last-mile delivery fleets. With the rapid expansion of e-commerce and urban delivery networks, fleet owners are prioritizing cost optimization and operational efficiency through usage-based insurance models. UBI solutions enable real-time monitoring of driver behavior, route efficiency, and vehicle utilization, reducing risks and improving fleet performance. Insurers are increasingly offering customized commercial policies tailored to fleet requirements, further driving segment adoption.

By Application

The individual vehicle insurance segment dominated the usage-based insurance market, accounting for a 37.26% market share in 2025. This leadership is driven by the growing consumer inclination toward personalized insurance solutions that align premiums with actual driving behavior and vehicle usage. Increasing smartphone penetration and app-based telematics platforms have made it easier for individual drivers to adopt UBI policies without additional hardware. Consumers are increasingly attracted to transparent pricing structures and reward-based incentives for safe driving. The shift toward digital-first insurance platforms is further enhancing accessibility and customer engagement. As awareness of cost savings and behavioral benefits rises, individual vehicle insurance continues to be the primary adoption channel for UBI solutions.

The OEM-integrated insurance segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.38% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing collaboration between automakers and insurers to embed insurance offerings directly at the point of vehicle purchase. Integrated telematics systems within vehicles enable seamless data collection, improving underwriting accuracy and eliminating the need for external devices. This model enhances customer convenience by offering bundled insurance with vehicle ownership, creating a streamlined user experience. Automakers are leveraging UBI as a value-added service to differentiate their offerings in a competitive market.

Competitive Landscape

The usage-based insurance market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of established insurance providers, automotive OEMs, telematics solution vendors, and emerging insurtech firms actively shaping the competitive landscape. Large insurers leverage their extensive customer base, actuarial expertise, and multi-channel distribution networks to strengthen their position, focusing on risk modeling accuracy, brand trust, and regulatory compliance. Automotive manufacturers and telematics providers play a critical role by enabling data capture and integration, creating a tightly connected ecosystem. Emerging players and digital-first insurers compete by offering flexible policy structures, intuitive mobile platforms, and faster customer onboarding experiences tailored to evolving user expectations. Competition is also driven by the ability to deliver personalized pricing models and enhance customer engagement through digital interfaces and value-added services. Strategic collaborations across insurers, OEMs, and technology providers are becoming increasingly important to scale capabilities and expand market reach.

In October 2025, SBI General Insurance introduced its "Pay-As-You-Drive" car insurance policy, allowing customers to choose between kilometer-based coverage plans and pay premiums based on actual usage of the vehicle. It also offers carry-forward benefits of unused kilometers and easy digital renewal options for more user convenience and transparency. In September 2025, ITOCHU Corporation formed a capital and business alliance with MOTER Technologies, Inc. by acquiring shares to expand AI-driven telematics and usage-based insurance (UBI) solutions, including driving behavior analytics and OEM-integrated insurance models.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 33.47 billion Market Size in 2026 USD 38.79 billion Market Size in 2034 USD 122.33 billion CAGR 15.9% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Policy Type, By Technology Type, By Vehicle Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Usage-based Insurance Market Progressive Corporation State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Allstate Corporation Liberty Mutual Insurance Allianz SE AXA SA Zurich Insurance Group GEICO The Hartford Financial Services Group Farmers Insurance Group MetLife Inc. AIG MAPFRE S.A. Direct Line Group Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. ITOCHU Corporation China Pacific Insurance Company Munich Re Group Sompo Holdings, Inc. SBI General Insurance Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD) Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD) Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) Distance-Based Insurance

On-Board Diagnostics (OBD-II) Devices Embedded Telematics Systems Smartphone-Based Platforms Black-Box Devices Hybrid Data Models

Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Individual Vehicle Insurance Commercial Insurance Shared Mobility Platforms Pay-Per-Mile Leasing Models OEM-Integrated Insurance

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Usage-based Insurance Market Segments By Policy TypeBy Technology TypeBy Vehicle TypeBy ApplicationBy Region