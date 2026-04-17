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India Tyre Market: $27.6B Revenue Surge Ignited By Massive EV Adoption IMARC
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest report titled "India Tyre Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Vehicle Type, OEM and Replacement Segment, Domestic Production and Imports, Radial and Bias Tyres, Tube and Tubeless Tyres, Tyre Size, Price Segment, and Region, 2026-2034", this study offers a granular analysis of the country's critical automotive component sector. This research report offers a profound analysis of the tyre industry in India, encompassing market share, size, growth factors and regional insights. The report covers critical market dynamics, including the shift towards radialization in commercial vehicles, the growing demand for EV-specific tyres with low rolling resistance, and the expansion of Tyre-as-a-Service (TaaS) models for fleet operators.
👉Market At-A-Glance: Key Statistics (2026-2034):
.Current Market Size (2025): USD 14.45 Billion
.Projected Market Size (2034): USD 27.67 Billion
.Growth Rate (CAGR): 7.49%
.Dominant Region: West and Central India (Accounting for 33% share due to concentration of auto hubs in Maharashtra and Gujarat).
.Leading Key Players: MRF Tyres, Apollo Tyres Ltd, CEAT Limited, Bridgestone, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Continental, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
The India Tyre Market is undergoing a rapid industrial transformation, poised to generate a massive $27.67 billion in revenue by 2034 as the surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption and expansive national infrastructure projects redefine the automotive ecosystem. This aggressive growth trajectory presents highly lucrative, long-term opportunities for OEM suppliers, commercial fleet operators, and institutional investors looking to capitalize on India's booming mobility sector.
.Explosive Market Valuation: The sector is projected to scale from USD 14.45 billion in 2025 to USD 27.67 billion by 2034, registering a robust CAGR of 7.49% over the forecast period.
.EV-Specific Hypergrowth: The accelerating transition to battery-electric mobility is driving a massive 12.5% CAGR in specialized, low-rolling-resistance EV tyres.
.Domestic Production Dominance: Aided by strong governmental manufacturing incentives, locally produced tyres command a formidable 70.0% share of total market output, heavily outpacing imports.
.Replacement Cycle Supremacy: An aging installed vehicle base and expanding highway logistics networks have established the replacement segment as the primary revenue engine, holding 58.0% of total market demand.
. Request Sample Report - Access Industry-Focused Insights and Future Forecasts: /requestsample
👉India's Strategic Vision for the India Tyre Market:
.Accelerated Self-Reliance via PLI Schemes: The Indian government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) initiatives are aggressively subsidizing domestic manufacturing capacity, effectively reducing import dependency and positioning India as a highly competitive global tyre fabrication hub.
.Fortification Against Import Dumping: Stringent Quality Control Orders (QCOs), mandated Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications, and targeted anti-dumping duties provide strong regulatory moats, protecting domestic producers from low-cost imports and stabilizing B2B pricing models.
.Macro-Infrastructure Synergies: The aggressive expansion of the national highway network to over 146,195 kilometers is directly amplifying commercial and passenger vehicle mobility, fundamentally increasing aggregate tread wear and accelerating national replacement cycles.
👉Why Invest in the Indian Tyre Market: Key Growth Drivers & ROI
.Unprecedented EV and Smart Tyre Premiumization: The rapid shift toward premium passenger vehicles and electric mobility is compelling heavy B2B investments in advanced radial and sensor-integrated smart tyre technologies. This systemic premiumization significantly elevates average unit realization (AUR) and expands profit margins for early-adopting manufacturers.
.Massive Commercial and OEM Consumption Base: Fueled by a thriving logistics sector and massive automotive production hubs in West and Central India (which command a 33.0% regional market share), the continuous deployment of light and heavy commercial vehicles guarantees sustained, high-volume OEM and replacement demand.
.Robust Supply Chain and Export Competitiveness: With established domestic natural rubber cultivation and surging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in manufacturing, producers are scaling supply chain efficiencies. This localized ecosystem not only fulfills domestic demand but positions Indian manufacturers to aggressively capture global export market share.
👉India Tyre Market Trends & Future Outlook:
.Proliferation of Tyre-as-a-Service (TaaS) Models: Commercial fleet operators and logistics aggregators are rapidly transitioning to subscription-based TaaS frameworks. By leveraging telematics and predictive wear analytics to optimize vehicle uptime, this model is creating highly predictable, recurring B2B revenue streams for manufacturers.
.Advanced EV-Specific Engineering: Because electric torque and heavier battery loads place unprecedented stress on standard rubber, the market is witnessing a major R&D pivot. Manufacturers are developing specialized, low-rolling-resistance compounds designed specifically to extend EV battery range and ensure structural durability.
.Dominance of Tubeless and Radial Architectures: Long-term market expansion is increasingly defined by superior technological fitments. Radial architectures have secured a 64.0% segment leadership, while tubeless configurations now drive 79.0% of total market demand due to their enhanced safety profiles and puncture resistance.
.Integration of Sustainable and Synthetic Compounds: In response to strict environmental regulations and raw material price volatility, leading manufacturers are aggressively scaling the adoption of synthetic rubber alternatives and eco-friendly silica compounds to stabilize input costs and meet global ESG compliance.
.Unlocking Greenfield Plant Investments: Driven by the aggressive 2026-2034 growth forecast, top-tier industry players are capitalizing on state-level land subsidies to establish highly automated greenfield production facilities, ensuring they meet the intense capacity requirements of tomorrow's automotive landscape.
. Request Full Brochure - Discover the Complete TOC and Data Coverage:
👉By the IMARC Group, the Top Competitive Landscape & their Positioning:
.MRF Tyres
.Apollo Tyres Ltd
.CEAT Limited
.Bridgestone
.JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
.Continental
.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
.The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd
Covering an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, market structure, key player positioning, competitive dashboards, top winning strategies, and detailed profiles of all major industry participants, you will gain access to all these exclusive insights within the full research report.
👉Market Segmentation:
Domestic Production and Imports Insights:
.Domestic Production (70.0% majority share in 2025)
.Imports (30.0% market share in 2025)
Tyre Size Insights:
.Small (32.5% share in 2025)
.Medium (50.0% leading share in 2025)
.Large (17.5% share in 2025)
Vehicle Type Insights:
.Two Wheelers
.Three Wheelers
.Passenger Cars
.Light Commercial Vehicles
.Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
.Off the Road
OEM and Replacement Insights:
.OEM Tyres
.Replacement Tyres
Radial and Bias Tyres Insights:
.Bias Tyres
.Radial Tyres
Tube and Tubeless Tyres Insights:
.Tube Tyres
.Tubeless Tyres
Price Segment Insights:
.Low
.Medium
.High
Regional Insights:
.West and Central India (33.0% market dominance in 2025)
.North India (27.6% share in 2025)
.South India (24.8% share in 2025)
.East India (14.6% share in 2025)
👉India Tyre Market Recent Developments & News:
.Innovation: Apollo Tyres secured a patent in 2024 for a novel cross-linkable rubber composition, enhancing heat resistance and durability.
.EV Sales Impact: Ola Electric reported a 7.4% rise in sales in early 2025, directly signaling growing demand for 2-wheeler EV tyres.
.Export Strength: Indian tyre exports exceeded INR 23,000 Crore in FY24, showcasing the global competitiveness of domestic brands like MRF and Balkrishna Industries (BKT).
Customization Note: If you require specific data we can provide it as part of our customization services.
. Request Customization - Tailor the Research to Your Exact Business Needs:
👉Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
Q1. What is the projected size and growth rate of the India tyre industry?
Answer: The India tyre industry size was valued at USD 14.45 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.67 Billion by 2034, expanding at a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.49%.
Q2. Are domestic manufacturers dominating the Indian tyre market?
Answer: Yes, domestic production holds a commanding 70% share of the market. This is heavily supported by government manufacturing incentives, established local supply chains, and anti-dumping duties on foreign (especially Chinese) imports.
Q3. How is the rise of Electric Vehicles (EVs) impacting tyre manufacturing?
Answer: The EV boom is forcing the industry to innovate rapidly. EV-specific tyres are being designed with advanced materials like silica to handle higher instant torque, provide lower rolling resistance (to save battery life), and reduce cabin noise.
Q4. Which region serves as the central hub for the tyre industry in India?
Answer: West and Central India lead the market with a 33% share. This dominance is due to the heavy concentration of automobile and tyre manufacturing hubs across Maharashtra and Gujarat, supported by excellent highway infrastructure.
👉Access Top Intelligence Sample Reports:-
. India Three-Wheeler Market Research Report & Outlook 2026-2034:
The Indian three-wheeler market size, valued at USD 410.29 Million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 831.33 Million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2026-2034. Uncover the key drivers, segment analysis, and market constraints fueling this growth.
Dive Deeper into Industry Insights - Request Your Sample Report:
. India Oil and Gas Market Research Report & Outlook 2026-2034:
The Indian oil and gas market reached USD 747.66 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,222.89 Million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.02% during 2026-2034. Uncover the key drivers, segment analysis, and market constraints fueling this growth.
Dive Deeper into Industry Insights - Request Your Sample Report:
. India Semiconductor Market Research Report & Outlook 2026-2034:
The Indian semiconductor market was valued at USD 59.78 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 180.20 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Uncover the key drivers, segment analysis, and market constraints fueling this growth.
Dive Deeper into Industry Insights - Request Your Sample Report:
. Browse Market Research India for comprehensive market sizing, trends, and competitor analysis
👉Strategic Insight & Verdict:
Having analyzed the massive structural transition toward electric mobility and modernized highway infrastructure, we at IMARC Group have observed that the India tyre market is no longer driven by traditional vehicle replacement cycles alone. The jump from a USD 14.45 Billion valuation in 2025 to a projected USD 27.67 Billion highlights that specialized EV compounds and smart-tyre telematics have become the non-negotiable bedrock of the automotive future. Moving forward, stakeholders who secure integrated greenfield production and high-efficiency sustainable supply chains will capture the highest margins in this strategically critical ecosystem.
Tarang, Digital Insights Specialist at IMARC Group:
Verified Data Source: IMARC Group
👉Market At-A-Glance: Key Statistics (2026-2034):
.Current Market Size (2025): USD 14.45 Billion
.Projected Market Size (2034): USD 27.67 Billion
.Growth Rate (CAGR): 7.49%
.Dominant Region: West and Central India (Accounting for 33% share due to concentration of auto hubs in Maharashtra and Gujarat).
.Leading Key Players: MRF Tyres, Apollo Tyres Ltd, CEAT Limited, Bridgestone, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Continental, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
The India Tyre Market is undergoing a rapid industrial transformation, poised to generate a massive $27.67 billion in revenue by 2034 as the surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption and expansive national infrastructure projects redefine the automotive ecosystem. This aggressive growth trajectory presents highly lucrative, long-term opportunities for OEM suppliers, commercial fleet operators, and institutional investors looking to capitalize on India's booming mobility sector.
.Explosive Market Valuation: The sector is projected to scale from USD 14.45 billion in 2025 to USD 27.67 billion by 2034, registering a robust CAGR of 7.49% over the forecast period.
.EV-Specific Hypergrowth: The accelerating transition to battery-electric mobility is driving a massive 12.5% CAGR in specialized, low-rolling-resistance EV tyres.
.Domestic Production Dominance: Aided by strong governmental manufacturing incentives, locally produced tyres command a formidable 70.0% share of total market output, heavily outpacing imports.
.Replacement Cycle Supremacy: An aging installed vehicle base and expanding highway logistics networks have established the replacement segment as the primary revenue engine, holding 58.0% of total market demand.
. Request Sample Report - Access Industry-Focused Insights and Future Forecasts: /requestsample
👉India's Strategic Vision for the India Tyre Market:
.Accelerated Self-Reliance via PLI Schemes: The Indian government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) initiatives are aggressively subsidizing domestic manufacturing capacity, effectively reducing import dependency and positioning India as a highly competitive global tyre fabrication hub.
.Fortification Against Import Dumping: Stringent Quality Control Orders (QCOs), mandated Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications, and targeted anti-dumping duties provide strong regulatory moats, protecting domestic producers from low-cost imports and stabilizing B2B pricing models.
.Macro-Infrastructure Synergies: The aggressive expansion of the national highway network to over 146,195 kilometers is directly amplifying commercial and passenger vehicle mobility, fundamentally increasing aggregate tread wear and accelerating national replacement cycles.
👉Why Invest in the Indian Tyre Market: Key Growth Drivers & ROI
.Unprecedented EV and Smart Tyre Premiumization: The rapid shift toward premium passenger vehicles and electric mobility is compelling heavy B2B investments in advanced radial and sensor-integrated smart tyre technologies. This systemic premiumization significantly elevates average unit realization (AUR) and expands profit margins for early-adopting manufacturers.
.Massive Commercial and OEM Consumption Base: Fueled by a thriving logistics sector and massive automotive production hubs in West and Central India (which command a 33.0% regional market share), the continuous deployment of light and heavy commercial vehicles guarantees sustained, high-volume OEM and replacement demand.
.Robust Supply Chain and Export Competitiveness: With established domestic natural rubber cultivation and surging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in manufacturing, producers are scaling supply chain efficiencies. This localized ecosystem not only fulfills domestic demand but positions Indian manufacturers to aggressively capture global export market share.
👉India Tyre Market Trends & Future Outlook:
.Proliferation of Tyre-as-a-Service (TaaS) Models: Commercial fleet operators and logistics aggregators are rapidly transitioning to subscription-based TaaS frameworks. By leveraging telematics and predictive wear analytics to optimize vehicle uptime, this model is creating highly predictable, recurring B2B revenue streams for manufacturers.
.Advanced EV-Specific Engineering: Because electric torque and heavier battery loads place unprecedented stress on standard rubber, the market is witnessing a major R&D pivot. Manufacturers are developing specialized, low-rolling-resistance compounds designed specifically to extend EV battery range and ensure structural durability.
.Dominance of Tubeless and Radial Architectures: Long-term market expansion is increasingly defined by superior technological fitments. Radial architectures have secured a 64.0% segment leadership, while tubeless configurations now drive 79.0% of total market demand due to their enhanced safety profiles and puncture resistance.
.Integration of Sustainable and Synthetic Compounds: In response to strict environmental regulations and raw material price volatility, leading manufacturers are aggressively scaling the adoption of synthetic rubber alternatives and eco-friendly silica compounds to stabilize input costs and meet global ESG compliance.
.Unlocking Greenfield Plant Investments: Driven by the aggressive 2026-2034 growth forecast, top-tier industry players are capitalizing on state-level land subsidies to establish highly automated greenfield production facilities, ensuring they meet the intense capacity requirements of tomorrow's automotive landscape.
. Request Full Brochure - Discover the Complete TOC and Data Coverage:
👉By the IMARC Group, the Top Competitive Landscape & their Positioning:
.MRF Tyres
.Apollo Tyres Ltd
.CEAT Limited
.Bridgestone
.JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
.Continental
.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
.The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd
Covering an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, market structure, key player positioning, competitive dashboards, top winning strategies, and detailed profiles of all major industry participants, you will gain access to all these exclusive insights within the full research report.
👉Market Segmentation:
Domestic Production and Imports Insights:
.Domestic Production (70.0% majority share in 2025)
.Imports (30.0% market share in 2025)
Tyre Size Insights:
.Small (32.5% share in 2025)
.Medium (50.0% leading share in 2025)
.Large (17.5% share in 2025)
Vehicle Type Insights:
.Two Wheelers
.Three Wheelers
.Passenger Cars
.Light Commercial Vehicles
.Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
.Off the Road
OEM and Replacement Insights:
.OEM Tyres
.Replacement Tyres
Radial and Bias Tyres Insights:
.Bias Tyres
.Radial Tyres
Tube and Tubeless Tyres Insights:
.Tube Tyres
.Tubeless Tyres
Price Segment Insights:
.Low
.Medium
.High
Regional Insights:
.West and Central India (33.0% market dominance in 2025)
.North India (27.6% share in 2025)
.South India (24.8% share in 2025)
.East India (14.6% share in 2025)
👉India Tyre Market Recent Developments & News:
.Innovation: Apollo Tyres secured a patent in 2024 for a novel cross-linkable rubber composition, enhancing heat resistance and durability.
.EV Sales Impact: Ola Electric reported a 7.4% rise in sales in early 2025, directly signaling growing demand for 2-wheeler EV tyres.
.Export Strength: Indian tyre exports exceeded INR 23,000 Crore in FY24, showcasing the global competitiveness of domestic brands like MRF and Balkrishna Industries (BKT).
Customization Note: If you require specific data we can provide it as part of our customization services.
. Request Customization - Tailor the Research to Your Exact Business Needs:
👉Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
Q1. What is the projected size and growth rate of the India tyre industry?
Answer: The India tyre industry size was valued at USD 14.45 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.67 Billion by 2034, expanding at a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.49%.
Q2. Are domestic manufacturers dominating the Indian tyre market?
Answer: Yes, domestic production holds a commanding 70% share of the market. This is heavily supported by government manufacturing incentives, established local supply chains, and anti-dumping duties on foreign (especially Chinese) imports.
Q3. How is the rise of Electric Vehicles (EVs) impacting tyre manufacturing?
Answer: The EV boom is forcing the industry to innovate rapidly. EV-specific tyres are being designed with advanced materials like silica to handle higher instant torque, provide lower rolling resistance (to save battery life), and reduce cabin noise.
Q4. Which region serves as the central hub for the tyre industry in India?
Answer: West and Central India lead the market with a 33% share. This dominance is due to the heavy concentration of automobile and tyre manufacturing hubs across Maharashtra and Gujarat, supported by excellent highway infrastructure.
👉Access Top Intelligence Sample Reports:-
. India Three-Wheeler Market Research Report & Outlook 2026-2034:
The Indian three-wheeler market size, valued at USD 410.29 Million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 831.33 Million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2026-2034. Uncover the key drivers, segment analysis, and market constraints fueling this growth.
Dive Deeper into Industry Insights - Request Your Sample Report:
. India Oil and Gas Market Research Report & Outlook 2026-2034:
The Indian oil and gas market reached USD 747.66 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,222.89 Million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.02% during 2026-2034. Uncover the key drivers, segment analysis, and market constraints fueling this growth.
Dive Deeper into Industry Insights - Request Your Sample Report:
. India Semiconductor Market Research Report & Outlook 2026-2034:
The Indian semiconductor market was valued at USD 59.78 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 180.20 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Uncover the key drivers, segment analysis, and market constraints fueling this growth.
Dive Deeper into Industry Insights - Request Your Sample Report:
. Browse Market Research India for comprehensive market sizing, trends, and competitor analysis
👉Strategic Insight & Verdict:
Having analyzed the massive structural transition toward electric mobility and modernized highway infrastructure, we at IMARC Group have observed that the India tyre market is no longer driven by traditional vehicle replacement cycles alone. The jump from a USD 14.45 Billion valuation in 2025 to a projected USD 27.67 Billion highlights that specialized EV compounds and smart-tyre telematics have become the non-negotiable bedrock of the automotive future. Moving forward, stakeholders who secure integrated greenfield production and high-efficiency sustainable supply chains will capture the highest margins in this strategically critical ecosystem.
Tarang, Digital Insights Specialist at IMARC Group:
Verified Data Source: IMARC Group
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